July 18 The following North American-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------- Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ACCESS NATIONAL CORP Q2 BANKING USD 0.25 0.29 0.04 8.3 8.7 0.4 AUTOLIV Q2 AUTO PART MFG USD 1.55 1.45 -0.10 2336.7 2383.0 46.3 BADGER METER INCORPORATED Q2 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD 0.58 0.61 0.03 94.6 95.7 1.0 BOLIDEN AB Q2 NONFERROUS BASE METALS SEK 1.26 0.70 -0.56 8448.3 9438.0 989.7 CEMEX SAB DE CV Q2 BUILDING & RELATED USD 0.01 0.06 0.05 4289.7 4154.0 -135.7 COMMUNITY NATIONAL BANK Q2 BANKING USD 0.19 0.15 -0.04 7.8 7.4 -0.4 CYTEC INDUSTRIES, INC. Q2 CHEMICALS USD 1.53 -- -- 525.2 180.0 -345.2 FIRST CITIZENS BANC CORP Q2 BANKING USD 0.22 0.21 -0.01 14.0 13.7 -0.4 FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL C Q2 BANKING USD 0.16 0.32 0.16 284.3 283.7 -0.7 GENERAL ELECTRIC CO Q2 MULTI-IND CAP GOOD USD 0.39 0.39 0.00 36302.2 36233.0 -69.2 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL Q2 MULTI-IND CAP GOOD USD 1.36 1.38 0.02 10186.6 10253.0 66.4 HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC Q2 BANKING USD 0.18 0.19 0.01 693.1 716.8 23.7 INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COM Q2 COMMUNICATIONS USD 0.25 0.25 0.00 1844.2 1851.4 7.2 JOHNSON CTLS INC Q3 AUTO PART MFG USD 0.83 0.85 0.02 10836.1 10812.0 -24.1 KANSAS CITY SOUTHN Q2 RAILROADS USD 1.17 1.21 0.04 645.1 649.7 4.7 KNOLL INC Q2 OFFICE PRODUCTS USD 0.22 0.23 0.01 252.0 265.8 13.8 LABORATORY CORP OF AMERI Q2 SERVICES TO MEDICAL PROF USD 1.77 1.78 0.01 1500.4 1516.4 16.0 REPUBLIC BANCORP INC OF Q2 BANKING USD 0.32 0.30 -0.02 41.1 37.1 -4.0 SHIRE PLC Q2 DRUGS USD 2.45 -- -- 1453.8 1502.1 48.3 SHIRE PLC Q2 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.82 0.89 0.07 1472.3 1502.1 29.8 THE BANK OF NEW YORK MEL Q2 BANKING USD 0.56 0.62 0.06 3769.5 3728.0 -41.5 VF CORPORATION Q2 CLOTHING USD 0.35 0.36 0.01 2360.8 2402.1 41.3 VOLVO AB Q2 AUTO PART MFG SEK 1.30 1.59 0.29 73936.8 72601.0 -1335.8 For information or comments, please contact us via here