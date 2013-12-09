Dec 9 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORA Q4 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.45 0.48 0.03 1227.6 1236.8 9.2 ALICO INCORPORATED Q4 UNDESIGNATED CONR NON DU USD 0.73 -0.13 -0.86 6.8 6.7 -0.1 ANALOGIC CORP Q1 OTHER COMPUTERS USD 0.87 0.06 -0.81 131.4 110.1 -21.3 CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC Q2 RETAILING - FOODS USD 1.14 1.06 -0.08 2017.9 2015.9 -2.0 COMTECH Q1 OFFICE/COMM EQUIP USD 0.23 0.28 0.06 78.2 83.4 5.2 FOREST CITY ENTERPRISES Q3 INVESTMENTS USD -0.02 0.67 0.69 388.1 -- -- JTH HOLDING INC Q2 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD -0.57 -- -- 9.4 7.3 -2.0 LANDAUER INC Q4 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD 0.50 1.02 0.53 39.7 39.9 0.2 LAYNE CHRISTENSEN COMPANY Q3 MACHINERY USD -0.36 -0.97 -0.61 244.7 216.5 -28.2 PVH CORP Q3 CLOTHING USD 2.24 2.30 0.06 2217.3 2259.1 41.9 RESERVOIR MINERALS INC Q3 NONFERROUS BASE METALS CAD -0.03 -0.03 0.00 -- -- -- SYNERGETICS USA INC Q1 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.04 0.04 0.00 15.7 15.5 -0.2 VAIL RESORTS INC Q1 LEISURE USD -1.91 -2.04 -0.13 121.2 123.4 2.2 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)