Dec 11 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AMTECH SYS INC Q4 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD -0.39 -0.18 0.21 10.2 6.9 -3.3 COLDWATER CREEK INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD -0.89 -0.79 0.10 160.1 154.5 -5.6 COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 1.02 0.96 -0.06 25348.4 25017.0 -331.4 FREQUENCY ELECTRS INC Q2 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD 0.11 0.16 0.05 -- -- -- HOOKER FURNITURE CORP Q3 HOME FURNISHINGS USD 0.20 0.20 0.01 59.4 59.1 -0.3 HUDSONS BAY COMPANY Q3 RETAILING - GOODS CAD 0.10 0.07 -0.03 971.1 984.1 13.0 JOY GLOBAL INC Q4 MACHINERY USD 1.12 1.11 -0.01 1118.0 1181.8 63.8 LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA Q4 BANKING CAD 1.31 1.14 -0.17 220.5 215.5 -5.0 MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE Q4 INVESTMENTS USD 0.05 0.03 -0.02 12.2 12.1 0.0 NORDSON CORPORATION Q4 MACHINERY USD 0.96 0.93 -0.03 403.8 410.8 7.0 NORTH WEST COMPANY INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS CAD 0.40 0.36 -0.04 384.3 387.2 2.9 OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC Q3 CLOTHING USD 0.11 0.10 -0.01 199.6 197.5 -2.0 VERA BRADLEY INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.33 0.37 0.04 129.3 130.1 0.8