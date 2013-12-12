Dec 12 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ADOBE SYSTEMS INC Q4 OTHER COMPUTERS USD 0.32 0.32 0.00 1028.8 1041.7 12.9 AMERICAN PACIFIC CORP Q4 CHEMICALS USD 0.78 1.33 0.55 -- -- -- BIOX CORP Q4 ALTERNATIVE ENERGY CAD 0.04 -0.02 -0.06 22.3 25.0 2.7 BRICK BREWING CO LTD Q3 BEVERAGES CAD -- -- -- 8.9 9.6 0.7 BRP INC Q3 LEISURE TIME CAD 0.42 0.50 0.08 824.9 866.0 41.1 CHEROKEE INCORPORATED Q3 CLOTHING USD 0.21 0.19 -0.02 -- -- -- CIENA CORP Q4 OFFICE/COMM EQUIP USD 0.24 0.16 -0.08 568.5 583.4 14.9 COMVERSE INC Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.48 0.78 0.30 170.9 160.4 -10.5 COUNTERPATH CORP Q2 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD -0.02 -0.04 -0.03 3.8 2.5 -1.2 EMPIRE CO 'A' Q2 RETAILING - FOODS CAD 1.11 1.15 0.04 4430.0 4428.5 -1.5 HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES INC Q4 BUILDING MATERIALS USD 0.16 0.21 0.05 582.9 591.7 8.8 KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD INC Q2 PRECIOUS METALS CAD -0.02 -0.06 -0.04 50.8 41.3 -9.5 LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC Q3 CLOTHING USD 0.41 0.45 0.04 376.2 379.9 3.7 PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL Q3 MACHINERY USD 0.02 -0.04 -0.06 24.0 19.1 -4.9 QUIKSILVER INC Q4 CLOTHING USD 0.04 -0.04 -0.08 511.9 475.9 -35.9 RESTORATION HARDWARE Q3 HOME FURNISHINGS USD 0.28 0.32 0.04 390.8 395.8 5.1 SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INT Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.50 0.44 -0.06 939.9 1007.0 67.1 STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTI Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD -0.16 -0.50 -0.34 7.2 6.7 -0.5 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)