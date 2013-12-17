Dec 17 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC Q4 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES CAD 0.03 0.27 0.24 6.0 5.2 -0.8 ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES CAD 0.25 0.36 0.11 47.8 47.2 -0.6 FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS Q1 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 1.24 1.22 -0.02 223.6 223.0 -0.7 HEICO CORP Q4 DEFENSE USD 0.41 0.44 0.03 273.4 287.4 14.0 JABIL CIRCUIT Q1 ELECTRONICS USD 0.54 0.51 -0.03 4463.4 4611.4 148.1 JAMMIN JAVA CORP Q3 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.8 2.2 0.4 SANDERSON FARMS INC Q4 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 2.22 1.97 -0.25 717.8 727.1 9.2 VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC Q4 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD 0.26 0.27 0.01 421.5 432.3 10.8 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)