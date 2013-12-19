Dec 19 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AAR CORPORATION Q2 DEFENSE USD 0.48 0.50 0.02 536.1 540.7 4.6 ACCENTURE PLC Q1 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 1.09 1.13 0.04 7248.6 7358.7 110.1 ACTUANT CORPORATION Q1 MACHINERY USD 0.46 0.44 -0.02 334.8 339.6 4.7 AMERICAN POWER GROUP CORP Q4 MULTI-IND CAP GOOD USD -0.01 -0.02 -0.01 2.2 2.1 -0.1 BIO-REFERENCE LABS INC Q4 UNDESIGNATED CONR NON DU USD 0.40 0.40 0.00 192.0 192.2 0.2 CARNIVAL CORPORATION Q4 LEISURE USD 0.00 0.04 0.04 3581.8 3659.0 77.2 CINTAS CORPORATION Q2 CLOTHING USD 0.68 0.70 0.02 1125.1 1143.8 18.7 CONAGRA FOOD INC Q2 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.55 0.62 0.07 4630.5 4713.9 83.4 DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC Q2 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.20 0.20 0.00 2065.7 2049.9 -15.8 IEC ELECTRONICS Q4 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.06 0.04 -0.02 35.0 39.1 4.1 KB HOME Q4 HOME BUILDING USD 0.45 0.31 -0.14 662.5 618.5 -43.9 MARCUS CORPORATION Q2 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.16 0.12 -0.04 100.4 100.6 0.1 MGC DIAGNOSTICS CORP Q4 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.20 0.20 0.00 -- -- -- NEOGEN CORP Q2 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.21 0.17 -0.04 58.3 59.6 1.3 NIKE INC Q2 CLOTHING USD 0.58 0.59 0.01 6443.2 6431.0 -12.2 PIER 1 IMPORTS Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.28 0.26 -0.02 462.1 465.5 3.3 RED HAT INC Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.35 0.42 0.07 383.1 342.8 -40.3 RITE AID CORPORATION Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.04 0.07 0.03 6320.2 6357.7 37.5 SCHOLASTIC CORP Q2 COMMUNICATIONS USD 2.20 2.15 -0.05 638.1 623.2 -14.9 TIBCO SOFTWARE INC Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.39 0.42 0.03 312.4 315.5 3.0 WINNEBAGO INDS INC Q1 RECREATIONAL VEHICLES USD 0.37 0.40 0.03 233.1 222.7 -10.4 WORTHINGTON INDS INC Q2 METAL FABRICATORS & DIST USD 0.54 -- -- 694.3 769.9 75.6 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)