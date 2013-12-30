BRIEF-CDW expects 2017 net interest expense of about $150 mln
* Company now expects 2017 net interest expense of approximately $150 million
Dec 30 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CAL-MAINE FOODS INC Q2 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 1.05 1.09 0.04 -- -- -- CEL-SCI CORP Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.17 -0.16 0.01 0.0 0.0 0.0
* Company now expects 2017 net interest expense of approximately $150 million
* As of feb 21 Ronin Capital Llc Reports 6.8 Pct Stake In Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2lyZfNi] Further company coverage:
* Goodyear tire & rubber co- priced its offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of 10-year senior notes