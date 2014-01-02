Jan 2 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev LANDEC CORP Q2 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.13 0.13 0.00 124.2 120.0 -4.2 RESOURCES CONNECTION INC Q2 INDUSTRIAL SERVICES USD 0.15 0.18 0.03 139.4 146.0 6.6 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)