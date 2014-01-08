Jan 8 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AZZ INCORPORATED Q3 OIL USD 0.74 0.59 -0.15 218.6 197.8 -20.9 BED BATH & BEYOND INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 1.15 1.12 -0.03 2885.5 2864.8 -20.7 CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC Q3 BEVERAGES USD 0.91 1.10 0.19 1385.1 -- -- EXFO INC Q1 OFFICE/COMM EQUIP USD 0.03 0.02 -0.01 60.7 56.0 -4.7 FRISCH'S RESTAURANT INCO Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.35 0.46 0.11 -- -- -- GLOBAL PAYMENTS Q2 OTHER COMPUTERS USD 1.03 1.07 0.04 624.9 634.1 9.2 GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC Q1 MULTI-IND CAP GOOD USD 0.53 0.51 -0.02 481.4 490.4 8.9 MISTRAS GROUP INC Q2 MULTI-IND CAP GOOD USD 0.29 0.31 0.02 155.0 156.8 1.8 MONSANTO CO/NEW Q1 CHEMICALS USD 0.64 0.67 0.03 3074.5 3143.0 68.5 MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.95 0.99 0.04 669.0 678.5 9.6 NATIONAL AMERICAN UNIVER Q2 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.05 0.05 0.00 34.1 33.2 -0.9 RPM INTERNATIONAL INC Q2 CHEMICALS USD 0.45 0.48 0.03 1076.7 1071.5 -5.2 RUBY TUESDAY INCORPORATED Q2 RETAILING - FOODS USD -0.28 -0.51 -0.23 270.5 276.2 5.7 SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRI Q1 STEEL USD -0.06 -0.18 -0.12 618.0 587.7 -30.3 UNIFIRST CORPORATION Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 1.62 1.71 0.09 347.1 346.7 -0.4 VOXX INTERNATIONAL CORP Q3 HOME FURNISHINGS USD 0.50 0.51 0.01 250.5 245.8 -4.6 WD 40 CO Q1 HOME PRODUCTS USD 0.73 0.74 0.01 97.6 95.5 -2.1