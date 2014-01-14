BRIEF-Symrise doesn't expect big hit from any U.S., Brexit trade barriers
* CEO says doesn't expect any major negative consequences from possible trade barriers related to the U.S. and Brexit Further company coverage:
Jan 14 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev SEMILEDS CORP Q1 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD -0.27 -0.21 0.06 3.5 3.4 0.0 WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC Q1 SAVINGS AND LOANS USD 0.37 0.39 0.02 101.9 -- --
* CEO says doesn't expect any major negative consequences from possible trade barriers related to the U.S. and Brexit Further company coverage:
* Entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Alibaba Group Holding Limited
ABU DHABI, March 14 The profitability of airlines in the United Arab Emirates, one of the Middle East's two big aviation hubs, is expected to fall this year, the director-general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) told reporters on Tuesday.