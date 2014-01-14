Jan 14 The following U.S. and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev COMMERCE BANCSHARES INC Q4 BANKING USD 0.71 0.69 -0.02 270.5 271.7 1.1 CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC Q1 COMMUNICATIONS CAD 0.62 0.65 0.03 227.8 226.0 -1.8 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO Q4 BANKING USD 1.35 1.40 0.05 23685.0 24112.0 427.0 NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & B Q3 BIOTECHNOLOGY CAD -0.06 -- -- 7.8 4.4 -3.4 SEMILEDS CORP Q1 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD -0.27 -0.21 0.06 3.5 3.4 0.0 WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC Q1 SAVINGS AND LOANS USD 0.37 0.39 0.02 101.9 -- --