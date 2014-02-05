Feb 5 The following U.S. and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP Q4 BANKING USD 0.25 0.25 0.00 7.7 7.4 -0.3 AFFYMETRIX INC Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD 0.07 0.02 -0.05 90.0 87.3 -2.6 AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.52 0.55 0.04 422.4 436.0 13.6 ALFA LAVAL AB Q4 MULTI-IND BASIC SEK 2.28 2.41 0.14 8154.6 8646.0 491.4 ALLERGAN INC Q4 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 1.34 1.35 0.01 1646.8 1684.4 37.6 ALLIED WORLD ASSURANCE C Q4 INSURANCE USD 2.28 2.17 -0.11 531.8 524.6 -7.2 ALLSTATE CORPORATION Q4 INSURANCE USD 1.38 1.70 0.33 6890.6 6950.0 59.4 ALPHA & OMEGA SEMICONDUC Q2 ELECTRONICS USD -0.03 0.01 0.04 77.5 76.3 -1.2 AMERICAN SCIENCE & ENGIN Q3 ELECTRICAL USD 0.53 0.20 -0.33 42.7 37.8 -4.9 ARAMARK HOLDINGS CORP Q1 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.43 0.52 0.09 3702.8 3763.1 60.2 ARROW ELECTRONICS INC Q4 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 1.62 1.69 0.07 5819.0 6153.4 334.4 ASSURANT INC Q4 INSURANCE USD 1.41 1.42 0.01 2218.0 2400.6 182.7 ATMEL CORP Q4 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.11 0.10 -0.01 357.5 353.2 -4.2 ATS AUTOMATION TOOLING Q3 MACHINERY CAD 0.14 0.13 -0.01 172.5 178.0 5.5 AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING Q2 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.77 0.80 0.03 2937.6 2982.8 45.2 AVANIR PHARMACEUTICALS I Q1 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.08 -0.07 0.01 24.8 26.7 1.9 BADGER METER INCORPORATED Q4 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD 0.43 0.44 0.01 80.9 81.0 0.1 BEAM INC Q4 HOME PRODUCTS USD 0.72 0.77 0.05 735.5 739.5 4.0 BOFI HOLDING INC Q2 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD 0.91 0.91 0.00 31.1 32.8 1.8 BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING Q4 HOME HEALTH CARE USD 0.02 -0.01 -0.03 734.0 734.2 0.2 BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTUR Q4 ELECTRICAL UTILITIES USD 0.35 -1.13 -1.48 641.4 470.0 -171.4 CALIAN TECHNOLOGIES LTD Q1 INDUSTRIAL SERVICES CAD 0.42 0.38 -0.04 -- -- -- CALIFORNIA UNITED BANK Q4 BANKING USD 0.23 0.26 0.03 14.1 14.3 0.2 CALLIDUS SOFTWARE INC Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.03 0.04 0.01 28.8 30.2 1.4 CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP Q3 FINANCIAL SERVICES CAD 0.13 0.17 0.04 210.0 231.0 21.0 CANFOR CORPORATION Q4 FOREST PRODUCTS CAD 0.36 0.35 -0.01 -- -- -- CASCADE MICROTECH INC Q4 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.17 0.53 0.37 36.0 34.0 -2.0 CBRE GROUP INC Q4 INVESTMENTS USD 0.66 0.67 0.02 2171.8 2233.9 62.0 CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP Q4 INSURANCE USD 0.69 0.72 0.03 1136.3 1172.0 35.7 CLEARWATER PAPER CORP Q4 FOREST PRODUCTS USD 0.76 1.09 0.33 476.6 470.2 -6.5 CLICKSOFTWARE TECHNOLOGI Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD -0.02 0.07 0.09 28.3 30.7 2.4 COCA-COLA ENTERPRISES INC Q4 BEVERAGES USD 0.52 0.54 0.02 2034.6 2032.0 -2.6 COGNIZANT TECH SOLUTIONS Q4 OTHER COMPUTERS USD 1.06 1.06 0.00 2362.9 2355.5 -7.5 CONVERGYS GROUP Q4 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.28 0.26 -0.02 527.3 527.3 0.0 CON-WAY INC Q4 TRUCKING USD 0.21 0.23 0.02 1356.1 1357.8 1.7 CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE LTD Q2 BEVERAGES CAD 0.31 0.26 -0.05 -- -- -- CORINTHIAN COLLEGES INC Q2 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.02 0.05 0.03 373.4 369.9 -3.5 DIGITAL RIVER INC Q4 OTHER COMPUTERS USD 0.19 0.22 0.03 98.6 101.2 2.7 EDUCATION MANAGEMENT Q2 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.08 0.10 0.02 605.9 593.7 -12.2 EGAIN CORP Q2 COMMUNICATIONS USD -0.02 -0.05 -0.04 16.9 17.7 0.8 ELIZABETH ARDEN INC Q2 COSMETICS USD 1.08 1.08 0.00 416.6 418.1 1.5 EMCORE CORP Q1 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD -0.08 -0.02 0.06 43.7 44.2 0.5 ENERSYS INC Q3 ELECTRICAL USD 1.03 1.07 0.04 623.4 643.1 19.7 ENTROPIC COMMUNICATIONS Q4 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD -0.06 -0.06 0.00 58.0 57.9 -0.1 EPLUS INC Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 1.06 1.32 0.26 283.0 267.2 -15.8 ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES Q2 COSMETICS USD 1.06 1.09 0.03 3053.4 3018.6 -34.8 EVEREST RE GROUP LTD Q4 INSURANCE USD 4.97 6.28 1.31 1252.9 1287.5 34.6 EXPONENT INC Q4 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.58 0.63 0.05 67.2 69.0 1.8 EXTREME NETWORKS INC. Q2 OTHER COMPUTERS USD 0.15 0.14 -0.01 151.6 148.3 -3.3 FEI COMPANY Q4 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.93 0.97 0.05 254.2 265.3 11.1 FIRST FINANCIAL CORP Q4 FINANCE & LOAN USD 0.55 0.67 0.12 36.7 38.8 2.2 FISERV INC Q4 OTHER COMPUTERS USD 0.81 0.79 -0.02 1279.2 1263.0 -16.2 FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC Q4 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD 1.06 1.08 0.02 240.2 255.5 15.3 FMC CORP Q4 CHEMICALS USD 0.94 1.05 0.11 1072.2 1130.7 58.5 FORMFACTOR INC. Q4 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD -0.22 -0.20 0.02 48.0 48.5 0.5 GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC Q1 CLOTHING USD 0.35 0.35 0.00 451.7 451.4 -0.3 GREEN MOUNTAIN COFFEE RO Q1 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.90 0.96 0.06 1405.3 1386.7 -18.6 GREEN PLAINS RENEWABLE E Q4 ALTERNATIVE ENERGY USD 0.41 0.65 0.24 816.6 712.9 -103.7 GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC Q4 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 1.08 1.08 0.00 2236.3 2279.5 43.2 GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Q1 HOME HEALTH CARE USD -0.34 -0.31 0.02 11.6 12.4 0.8 HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP Q4 INSURANCE USD 1.11 1.33 0.22 1085.3 1051.5 -33.8 HEARTLAND PAYMENT SYSTEM Q4 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD 0.54 0.55 0.01 150.6 149.2 -1.4 HUMANA INC Q4 SERVICES TO MEDICAL PROF USD 0.94 0.80 -0.14 10234.3 10187.0 -47.3 IAC/INTERACTIVECORP Q4 LEISURE USD 0.91 1.04 0.13 743.7 724.5 -19.2 IEC ELECTRONICS CORP Q1 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.05 0.01 -0.04 33.0 32.1 -0.9 INTACT FINANCIAL CORP Q4 INSURANCE CAD 1.26 1.05 -0.21 1836.4 1794.0 -42.4 IROBOT CORP Q4 ELECTRONICS USD 0.10 0.11 0.01 125.5 126.3 0.8 IXYS Q3 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.14 0.14 0.00 89.0 89.3 0.3 KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL INC Q2 HOME FURNISHINGS USD 0.20 0.24 0.04 -- -- -- KIMCO REALTY CORP Q4 INVESTMENTS USD 0.13 0.11 -0.02 238.0 247.6 9.6 KNIGHTSBRIDGE TANKERS LTD Q4 MARITIME USD 0.11 0.12 0.01 10.7 13.5 2.8 KNOLL INC Q4 OFFICE PRODUCTS USD 0.23 0.21 -0.02 235.9 230.9 -5.0 LAZARD LTD Q4 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD 0.61 0.81 0.20 558.4 620.5 62.1 LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Q4 BUILDING MATERIALS USD 0.74 0.77 0.04 727.5 749.5 22.0 LEVEL 3 COMMUNICATIONS I Q4 OFFICE/COMM EQUIP USD 0.02 -- -- 1588.7 1602.0 13.3 LINCOLN NATL CP IND Q4 INSURANCE USD 1.28 1.40 0.12 3099.3 3187.0 87.7 LITTELFUSE INC Q4 ELECTRICAL USD 1.03 1.08 0.05 189.0 198.1 9.1 MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTN Q4 GAS UTILITIES USD 0.81 0.88 0.07 557.5 577.4 20.0 MARATHON OIL CORP Q4 OIL USD 0.72 0.60 -0.12 3567.3 3294.0 -273.3 MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES Q4 LEASING USD 0.37 0.36 -0.01 19.2 19.2 0.0 MATRIX SERVICE CO Q2 OIL USD 0.26 0.38 0.12 243.2 311.0 67.8 MDC HOLDINGS Q4 HOME BUILDING USD 0.59 0.62 0.03 434.2 461.6 27.4 MEASUREMENT SPECIALTIES Q3 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD 0.51 0.70 0.19 103.6 104.4 0.9 MEDICAL ACTION INDS INC Q3 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.05 0.12 0.07 -- -- -- MERCK & CO INC Q4 DRUGS USD 0.88 0.88 0.00 11361.7 11319.0 -42.7 MERITAGE HOMES CORP Q4 HOME BUILDING USD 1.03 1.19 0.16 537.8 536.2 -1.6 METTLER-TOLEDO INTL Q4 MACHINERY USD 3.74 3.82 0.08 673.5 684.3 10.8 MISONIX INC Q2 MACHINERY USD 0.00 0.06 0.06 -- -- -- NASDAQ OMX GROUP INC Q4 INVESTMENTS USD 0.67 0.69 0.02 513.2 520.0 6.8 NICE SYSTEMS LTD. Q4 OFFICE/COMM EQUIP USD 0.75 0.75 0.00 264.5 270.2 5.7 NUSTAR ENERGY LP Q4 GAS UTILITIES USD 0.33 0.45 0.12 841.3 785.4 -55.9 NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS LLC Q4 GAS USD 0.34 0.27 -0.07 14.8 -45.8 -60.5 ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INC Q4 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD -0.08 -0.04 0.04 27.4 28.8 1.3 ORCHIDS PAPER PRODUCTS CO Q4 FOREST PRODUCTS USD 0.45 0.48 0.03 30.1 30.8 0.7 ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC Q3 ELECTRICAL USD 0.04 0.06 0.02 32.2 27.7 -4.5 PAM TRANSPORTATION SERVI Q4 TRUCKING USD 0.22 0.15 -0.07 101.8 96.5 -5.3 PANDORA MEDIA INC Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.08 0.11 0.04 201.0 200.8 -0.2 PDF SOLUTIONS INCORPORAT Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.31 0.34 0.03 27.5 27.1 -0.4 PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT C Q1 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD 0.27 0.27 0.01 33.5 34.4 1.0 PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVI Q4 FINANCE & LOAN USD 0.34 0.32 -0.02 100.8 90.4 -10.4 PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVEST Q4 INVESTMENTS USD 0.62 0.69 0.07 100.9 96.1 -4.8 PETROLOGISTICS LP Q4 CHEMICALS USD 0.27 0.16 -0.11 183.6 191.0 7.4 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPE Q4 OIL USD 0.70 0.76 0.06 11225.3 10631.0 -594.3 PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC Q4 INSURANCE USD 2.23 2.20 -0.03 11982.6 10978.0 -1004.6 QUICKLOGIC CORP Q4 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD -0.05 -0.06 -0.02 7.5 8.9 1.4 RADIAN GROUP INC Q4 INSURANCE USD 0.00 0.19 0.19 220.1 213.2 -6.9 RALPH LAUREN CORP Q3 CLOTHING USD 2.51 2.57 0.06 2027.5 2015.0 -12.5 RAND LOGISTICS INC Q3 MARITIME USD 0.12 0.04 -0.08 47.8 49.9 2.1 REALD INC Q3 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD -0.11 -0.01 0.10 48.6 55.4 6.8 REALNETWORKS INC Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD -0.45 -0.20 0.25 -- -- -- SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTL Q4 TOBACCO USD 0.90 0.91 0.01 196.4 196.5 0.1 SELECT COMFORT CORPORATI Q4 HOME FURNISHINGS USD 0.15 0.12 -0.03 232.0 230.9 -1.2 SHUTTERFLY INC Q4 COMMUNICATIONS USD 1.07 1.10 0.03 406.3 410.8 4.5 SIERRA WIRELESS INC Q4 OFFICE/COMM EQUIP USD 0.09 0.10 0.01 115.2 118.6 3.4 SOLARWINDS INC Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.34 0.41 0.07 91.5 97.1 5.6 SOLERA HOLDINGS INC Q2 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.64 0.64 0.00 240.4 238.9 -1.5 STANDARD PACIFIC CORP Q4 HOME BUILDING USD 0.14 0.16 0.02 565.7 -- -- STERICYCLE INC. Q4 MACHINERY USD 0.97 0.99 0.03 566.1 567.9 1.8 SWS GROUP INC Q2 INVESTMENTS USD -0.02 0.11 0.13 69.1 68.5 -0.6 TESORO CORP Q4 OIL USD 0.30 0.04 -0.26 9751.3 10116.0 364.7 TESORO LOGISTICS LP Q4 MULTI-IND BASIC USD 0.45 0.33 -0.12 97.7 99.3 1.6 TESSERA TECHNOLOGIES INC. Q4 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.08 0.08 0.00 56.0 56.4 0.4 TIME WARNER INC Q4 COMMUNICATIONS USD 1.15 1.17 0.02 8385.3 8565.0 179.7 TMX GROUP LTD Q4 MULTI-INDUSTRY FINANCE CAD 0.86 0.96 0.10 173.7 180.7 7.0 TRC COS INC Q2 MACHINERY USD 0.11 0.10 -0.01 -- -- -- TRIQUINT SEMICONDUCTOR I Q4 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.13 0.16 0.03 265.9 267.7 1.8 TTM TECHNOLOGIES Q4 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD 0.22 0.27 0.05 362.3 366.1 3.8 TWITTER INC Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD -0.02 0.02 0.04 217.8 242.7 24.9 TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC Q4 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.40 0.39 -0.01 109.4 110.7 1.4 UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & AL Q4 STEEL USD -0.12 -0.41 -0.29 45.6 40.3 -5.3 WABASH NATL CORP Q4 TRUCK MFG USD 0.23 0.15 -0.08 456.7 458.4 1.6 WALT DISNEY COMPANY Q1 LEISURE USD 0.92 1.04 0.13 12241.2 12309.0 67.8 WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.29 0.27 -0.02 230.1 224.7 -5.4 WEX INC Q4 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 1.09 1.13 0.04 177.6 182.3 4.7 WR GRACE & CO Q4 CHEMICALS USD 1.08 1.09 0.01 799.0 776.7 -22.3 XL GROUP PLC Q4 INSURANCE USD 0.82 1.00 0.18 1559.4 1510.7 -48.7 YELP INC Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD -0.03 -0.03 -0.01 67.3 70.7 3.4