Feb 14 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ALLETE INC Q4 ELECTRICAL UTILITIES USD 0.84 0.82 -0.02 260.9 268.0 7.1 ANGLO AMERICAN PLC Q2 PRECIOUS METALS USD -- -- -- 16307.0 14937.0 -1370.0 BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC Q1 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD -0.04 -0.04 0.00 6.7 6.5 -0.2 CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY Q2 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.73 0.76 0.03 2265.0 2281.0 16.0 CERAGON NETWORKS LTD Q4 OFFICE/COMM EQUIP USD -0.07 -0.09 -0.02 90.4 89.5 -0.9 DTE ENERGY COMPANY Q4 ELECTRICAL UTILITIES USD 0.95 1.01 0.06 2435.1 2533.0 97.9 ENBRIDGE INC Q4 GAS UTILITIES CAD 0.46 0.44 -0.02 7938.1 8293.0 354.9 ENBRIDGE INC Q4 GAS UTILITIES CAD 0.44 0.44 0.00 8240.0 8293.0 53.0 HYATT HOTELS CORP Q4 LEISURE USD 0.20 0.32 0.12 1077.8 1091.0 13.2 IGM FINANCIAL INC Q4 INVESTMENTS CAD 0.80 0.79 -0.01 692.3 702.9 10.6 INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COM Q4 COMMUNICATIONS USD 0.58 0.56 -0.02 2116.7 2122.7 6.0 IPG PHOTONICS CORP Q4 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.75 0.70 -0.05 163.2 165.9 2.7 ITT CORP Q4 MULTI-IND CAP GOOD USD 0.47 0.49 0.02 631.9 646.0 14.1 JM SMUCKER CO 'A' Q3 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 1.68 1.66 -0.02 1529.1 1465.5 -63.6 JMP GROUP INC Q4 INVESTMENTS USD 0.15 0.17 0.02 37.9 48.0 10.1 LABRADOR IRON MINES HOLD Q3 METAL FABRICATORS & DIST CAD -0.15 -0.25 -0.10 37.7 28.4 -9.3 LIFEPOINT HOSPITALS INC Q4 HOSPITALS USD 0.80 0.78 -0.02 942.7 952.6 9.9 LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDING Q4 MACHINERY USD 0.86 1.09 0.24 693.3 714.8 21.5 MERUS LABS INTERNATIONAL Q1 COMMUNICATIONS CAD 0.00 -0.05 -0.05 6.6 6.3 -0.3 MERUS LABS INTERNATIONAL Q1 COMMUNICATIONS CAD 0.00 -0.05 -0.05 6.2 6.3 0.0 MOBILE MINI INC Q4 CONTAINERS USD 0.32 0.28 -0.04 106.1 106.8 0.7 PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRI Q4 ELECTRICAL UTILITIES USD 0.49 -- -- 476.8 499.0 22.2 PROFIRE ENERGY INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.03 0.03 0.00 7.6 9.5 1.9 RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS Q4 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.59 0.62 0.04 243.1 241.9 -1.2 SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERAC Q4 INDUSTRIAL SERVICES USD 0.97 0.90 -0.07 655.4 654.4 -1.0 TIM PARTICIPACOES SA Q4 TELEPHONE UTILITIES USD 0.42 0.45 0.03 2290.8 2276.9 -13.9 TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC Q4 ALTERNATIVE ENERGY CAD 0.16 0.15 -0.01 62.6 69.9 7.3 TRW AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS Q4 AUTOMOTIVE MFG USD 1.64 1.84 0.20 4221.5 4496.0 274.5 VENTAS INC Q4 INVESTMENTS USD 0.42 0.37 -0.05 712.5 732.9 20.4 VF CORPORATION Q4 CLOTHING USD 0.84 0.82 -0.02 3341.9 3290.1 -51.8 WEINGARTEN RLTY INVS Q4 INVESTMENTS USD 0.15 0.38 0.23 128.2 128.2 0.0 WILLIAM LYON HOMES Q4 HOME BUILDING USD 0.51 0.66 0.16 192.7 209.4 16.7