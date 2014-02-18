Feb 18 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ACTIVE POWER INC Q4 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD -0.15 -- -- 13.1 13.9 0.9 AMERICAN WOODMARK CORP Q3 HOME FURNISHINGS USD 0.29 0.18 -0.11 171.2 169.0 -2.2 CAPELLA EDUCATION CO Q4 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.76 0.79 0.03 106.4 106.0 -0.5 CHOICE HOTELS INTL INC Q4 LEISURE USD 0.46 0.46 0.01 185.3 180.7 -4.7 COCA-COLA CO Q4 BEVERAGES USD 0.46 0.46 0.00 11310.1 -- -- DAKTRONICS INC Q3 OTHER COMPUTERS USD 0.08 0.07 -0.01 120.0 115.4 -4.6 DENTSPLY INTERNATIONAL Q4 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.61 0.61 0.00 767.9 753.7 -14.2 DUKE ENERGY CORP Q4 ELECTRICAL UTILITIES USD 0.95 1.00 0.05 6322.7 6112.0 -210.7 EDUCATION REALTY TRUST Q4 INVESTMENTS USD 0.07 0.05 -0.02 48.6 51.1 2.5 FRESH DEL MONTE Q4 FOOD PROCESSORS USD -0.16 -0.35 -0.19 791.1 879.9 88.9 GENESIS ENERGY LP Q4 OIL USD 0.36 0.20 -0.16 1446.9 961.0 -485.9 GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES Q4 INVESTMENTS USD 0.27 0.23 -0.04 57.2 58.3 1.1 HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMER Q4 INVESTMENTS USD 0.04 0.02 -0.02 82.5 -- -- INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INT Q4 DRUGS USD -0.08 -0.31 -0.23 1.1 1.5 0.4 LCA-VISION INCORPORATED Q4 HOSPITALS USD -0.08 -0.08 0.00 20.6 20.6 0.1 MANNKIND CORP Q4 DRUGS USD -0.14 -0.16 -0.02 0.4 0.0 -0.4 MEDTRONIC INC Q3 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.91 0.91 0.00 4150.4 4163.0 12.6 NATIONAL HEALTH INVS INC Q4 INVESTMENTS USD 0.70 0.83 0.13 31.7 32.8 1.1 NISOURCE INC Q4 ELECTRICAL UTILITIES USD 0.46 0.47 0.01 1530.0 1592.6 62.6 NOVA MEASURING Q4 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.15 0.15 0.00 28.9 30.2 1.3 ORBOTECH LTD Q4 PHOTO-OPTICAL EQUIPMENT USD 0.33 0.30 -0.03 122.4 122.2 -0.2 STEPAN COMPANY Q4 CHEMICALS USD 0.86 0.62 -0.24 463.6 474.3 10.7 UNITED FIRE & CAS CO Q4 INSURANCE USD 0.62 1.00 0.39 222.4 229.0 6.6 USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS Q4 MACHINERY USD 0.20 0.12 -0.08 47.5 48.6 1.2 VASCO DATA SECURITY INTL Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.06 0.09 0.03 40.0 43.3 3.3 WASTE MANAGEMENT INC Q4 MACHINERY USD 0.61 0.56 -0.05 3578.8 3500.0 -78.8 WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC Q4 CLOTHING USD 0.20 0.22 0.02 743.9 740.8 -3.1 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)