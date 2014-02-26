Feb 26 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ACCELERON PHARMA INC Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.08 -0.64 -0.57 13.7 11.5 -2.1 AEGERION PHARMACEUTICALS Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.30 -0.14 0.16 24.5 24.5 0.0 AES CORP Q4 ELECTRICAL UTILITIES USD 0.29 0.29 0.00 5446.0 -- -- AIXTRON SE Q4 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT EUR -0.06 -0.14 -0.08 48.9 51.1 2.2 BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.09 -0.09 0.00 8.8 10.6 1.8 CALFRAC WELL SERVICES LTD Q4 OIL CAD 0.21 -- -- 437.5 463.1 25.6 CARTERS INC Q4 CLOTHING USD 1.00 1.02 0.02 759.4 769.7 10.2 CDI CORP Q4 BUILDING MATERIALS USD 0.20 0.12 -0.08 268.2 277.1 8.9 CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP Q4 OIL USD 0.41 0.27 -0.14 4863.4 4541.0 -322.4 CHINA YUCHAI Q4 TRUCK MFG USD 1.05 1.08 0.03 656.8 666.6 9.8 CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS Q4 DRUGS CAD 0.23 0.42 0.20 9.2 12.5 3.3 DEL FRISCO'S RESTAURANT Q4 LEISURE USD 0.38 0.36 -0.02 99.7 97.5 -2.3 GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC Q4 OIL USD 0.16 -0.04 -0.20 186.4 159.8 -26.6 JAKKS PACIFIC INC Q4 LEISURE TIME USD -0.82 -0.73 0.09 128.9 137.7 8.9 LIGHTINTHEBOX HOLDING CO Q4 UNDESIGNATED TECHNOLOGY USD -0.03 -0.05 -0.02 75.3 78.8 3.4 LOWE'S COMPANIES INC Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.31 0.29 -0.02 11674.5 11660.0 -14.5 ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Q1 BANKING CAD 1.43 1.44 0.01 8001.9 8454.0 452.1 SAPIENS INTL CORP NV Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.08 0.07 -0.01 35.8 36.2 0.4 SUSSER HOLDINGS CORP Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.41 0.28 -0.13 1497.0 1538.3 41.3 SUSSER PETROLEUM PARTNER Q4 UNDESIGNATED ENERGY USD 0.46 0.43 -0.03 1157.2 1114.5 -42.8 TERAGO INC Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES CAD 0.12 0.05 -0.07 13.2 12.9 -0.2 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)