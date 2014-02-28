Feb 28 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AUXILIUM PHARMACEUTICALS Q4 DRUGS USD 0.22 0.27 0.06 111.8 125.9 14.1 BROADSOFT INC Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.41 0.45 0.04 50.0 52.0 1.9 CATAMARAN CORP Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.54 0.56 0.02 4057.5 4528.8 471.3 CHAMBERS STREET Q4 INVESTMENTS USD 0.00 0.01 0.01 66.4 65.2 -1.2 CIA SIDERURGICA Q4 STEEL BRL 0.22 -0.33 -0.55 4445.2 4948.8 503.7 DRIL-QUIP Q4 OIL USD 1.14 1.21 0.08 233.9 232.5 -1.4 DYAX CORP Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.04 -0.02 0.02 15.8 16.9 1.0 ENDO HEALTH SOLUTIONS INC Q4 DRUGS USD 0.93 0.96 0.03 620.7 584.9 -35.8 EXELIS INC Q4 DEFENSE USD 0.45 0.44 -0.01 1343.0 1239.0 -104.0 GASLOG LTD Q4 OIL USD 0.25 0.28 0.04 53.0 59.3 6.3 GRUPO SIMEC SAB DE CV Q4 STEEL MXN -0.23 2.92 3.15 -- -- -- H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES Q4 MACHINERY USD 0.40 0.41 0.01 273.5 259.6 -13.9 HMS HOLDINGS CORP Q4 SERVICES TO MEDICAL PROF USD 0.24 0.20 -0.04 131.9 121.6 -10.4 IRON MOUNTAIN INC Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.22 0.15 -0.07 775.4 768.5 -6.9 ISIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.17 -0.21 -0.04 34.3 42.2 8.0 LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.06 -0.03 0.03 1.7 1.4 -0.2 LIBERTY INTERACTIVE CORP Q4 COMMUNICATIONS USD 0.45 0.31 -0.14 3223.5 3228.0 4.5 NII HOLDINGS INC Q4 UNDESIGNATED TECHNOLOGY USD -1.59 -4.33 -2.74 1077.6 1080.9 3.3 NORTHWEST NAT GAS CO Q4 GAS UTILITIES USD 1.04 1.07 0.03 118.5 260.7 142.2 NRG ENERGY INC Q4 UNDESIGNATED ENERGY USD 0.21 -- -- 2752.9 2795.0 42.1 NRG YIELD INC Q4 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD -0.10 1.04 1.14 93.7 86.0 -7.7 PATTERN ENERGY GROUP INC Q4 ALTERNATIVE ENERGY USD -0.19 -- -- 54.0 41.8 -12.2 PEPCO HOLDINGS INC Q4 ELECTRICAL UTILITIES USD 0.21 0.24 0.03 1112.5 1091.0 -21.5 PHARMERICA CORP Q4 DRUGS USD 0.38 0.39 0.01 421.2 450.5 29.3 PNM RESOURCES INC Q4 ELECTRICAL UTILITIES USD 0.18 0.21 0.03 323.0 -- -- PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP Q4 MULTI-INDUSTRY FINANCE USD 0.39 0.44 0.05 541.1 537.9 -3.2 QLT INC Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.15 -0.10 0.05 0.0 0.0 0.0 TESCO CORP Q4 OIL USD 0.30 0.14 -0.16 133.1 136.9 3.8 TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC Q4 OIL USD 0.11 0.12 0.01 225.8 225.4 -0.4 THREE-D SYSTEMS INC Q4 OTHER COMPUTERS USD 0.19 0.19 0.00 154.9 154.8 -0.1 VANTAGE DRILLING CO Q4 OIL USD 0.08 0.09 0.01 222.3 238.5 16.3 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)