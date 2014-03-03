March 3 The following U.S. and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ACCURIDE CORP Q4 TRUCK MFG USD -0.16 0.04 0.20 141.4 144.7 3.3 AKORN INC Q4 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.14 0.14 0.00 83.4 85.0 1.6 CANELSON DRILLING INC Q4 FINANCIAL SERVICES CAD 0.15 0.12 -0.03 76.6 81.1 4.5 CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.28 -0.27 0.01 0.3 0.6 0.4 DENDREON CORP Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.38 -0.58 -0.21 73.6 74.8 1.2 EV ENERGY PARTNER LP Q4 OIL USD 0.19 -1.94 -2.13 90.8 78.6 -12.2 EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS INC Q4 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.49 0.55 0.06 120.9 124.1 3.2 JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD Q4 ALTERNATIVE ENERGY USD 0.71 0.96 0.25 345.4 361.4 16.1 MACK-CALI REALTY CORP Q4 INVESTMENTS USD 0.02 -0.62 -0.64 161.7 165.3 3.6 MAGELLAN HEALTH SERVICES Q4 HOSPITALS USD 0.83 0.67 -0.16 990.5 -- -- MAGNA INTERNATIONAL Q4 AUTOMOTIVE MFG USD 1.52 2.33 0.81 8894.9 9174.0 279.1 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL Q4 AUTOMOTIVE MFG USD 1.54 -- -- 8871.6 9174.0 302.4 MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTL Q3 MULTI-IND BASIC CAD -0.08 -0.15 -0.07 75.2 71.8 -3.3 NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC Q4 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 1.99 2.02 0.03 1068.1 1055.8 -12.3 PERION NETWORK LTD Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.39 0.49 0.11 29.6 31.3 1.7 RADNET INC Q4 SERVICES TO MEDICAL PROF USD 0.01 0.03 0.02 173.0 178.3 5.4 RITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS Q4 MACHINERY USD 0.27 0.28 0.01 127.2 131.2 4.0 RITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS Q4 MACHINERY USD 0.26 0.28 0.02 128.1 131.2 3.1 ROCKWOOD HOLDINGS INC Q4 CHEMICALS USD 0.34 0.53 0.20 342.1 347.0 4.9 SEASPAN CORP Q4 MARITIME USD 0.25 0.25 0.00 171.4 172.0 0.6 STRATASYS LTD Q4 MACHINERY USD 0.49 0.50 0.01 151.0 155.8 4.7 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)