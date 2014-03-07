March 7 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ACHILLION PHARMACEUTICALS Q4 DRUGS USD -0.16 -0.14 0.02 0.0 0.0 0.0 AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY Q4 INVESTMENTS USD 0.07 -- -- 9.1 9.4 0.4 BIG LOTS INC Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 1.40 1.45 0.05 1606.9 1571.9 -35.0 CHIMERIX INC Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.41 -0.31 0.10 1.2 0.9 -0.3 FAM REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT Q4 INVESTMENTS CAD -- -- -- 8.6 8.2 -0.3 FOOT LOCKER INC Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.76 0.82 0.06 1760.5 1791.0 30.5 FURMANITE CORP Q4 OIL USD 0.16 0.07 -0.09 133.0 130.4 -2.6 HURCO COMPANIES Q1 MACHINERY USD 0.21 0.36 0.15 -- -- -- HYDROGENICS CORP Q4 ALTERNATIVE ENERGY USD -0.07 -0.34 -0.27 10.7 11.0 0.3 MONROE CAPITAL CORP Q4 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD 0.28 0.31 0.04 5.3 6.4 1.1 NORDION INC Q1 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD 0.22 0.28 0.06 67.4 70.8 3.4 NORDION INC Q1 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD 0.22 0.28 0.06 67.4 70.8 3.4 PENN WEST PETROLEUM LTD Q4 OIL CAD -0.05 -0.25 -0.21 645.3 606.0 -39.3 PENN WEST PETROLEUM LTD Q4 OIL CAD -0.06 -0.25 -0.19 657.5 606.0 -51.5 PEREGRINE PHARMACEUTICAL Q3 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.06 -0.06 0.00 5.1 3.9 -1.2 PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS Q4 ELECTRICAL USD 0.19 0.18 -0.01 23.7 21.2 -2.5 STORM RESOURCES LTD Q4 OIL CAD 0.00 -- -- 14.9 14.3 -0.7 SUPERIOR INDS INTL INC Q4 AUTO PART MFG USD 0.23 0.23 0.00 199.3 192.5 -6.8 TRIMAC TRANSPORTATION Q4 RAILROADS CAD 0.14 0.13 -0.01 106.2 109.5 3.3 WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE Q4 MULTI-INDUSTRY FINANCE USD 0.72 0.70 -0.02 26.8 24.1 -2.7 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)