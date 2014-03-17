March 17 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev BIOLINE RX LTD Q4 HOME HEALTH CARE USD -0.15 -0.20 -0.05 0.3 0.0 -0.3 CHURCHILL CORP-A Q4 BUILDING MATERIALS CAD 0.12 0.13 0.01 288.0 297.0 9.0 DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL Q4 BUILDING MATERIALS CAD -0.03 -0.10 -0.07 35.1 34.2 -0.9 ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES Q4 OIL CAD 0.28 0.18 -0.10 556.6 536.0 -20.6 HARVEST NATURAL RESOURCES Q4 OIL USD 0.10 -0.36 -0.46 0.0 0.0 0.0 INOVIO BIOMEDICAL CORP Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.03 -0.07 -0.04 1.4 1.7 0.4 JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD Q4 ALTERNATIVE ENERGY USD 0.01 0.16 0.15 291.8 357.3 65.5 LMI AEROSPACE INC Q4 DEFENSE USD 0.04 2.16 2.12 104.5 96.4 -8.1 NORTHWEST PIPE CO Q4 STEEL USD 0.12 0.02 -0.10 100.3 115.2 14.9 OFS CAPITAL CORP Q4 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD 0.15 0.14 -0.01 4.4 4.5 0.0 PULSE SEISMIC INC Q4 UNDESIGNATED ENERGY CAD -0.03 -0.04 -0.02 8.1 4.6 -3.6 STERLING CONSTRUCTION INC Q4 BUILDING MATERIALS USD -1.47 -3.52 -2.06 153.1 125.9 -27.2 TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION Q4 MARITIME USD -0.09 -0.16 -0.07 74.6 70.6 -4.1