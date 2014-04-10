April 10 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue numbers are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ADF GROUP INC Q4 STEEL CAD 0.09 0.07 -0.02 -- -- -- CERES INC Q2 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.30 -0.29 0.01 0.6 0.5 -0.1 COMMERCE BANCSHARES INC Q1 BANKING USD 0.68 0.67 -0.01 268.7 255.7 -13.0 CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC Q2 COMMUNICATIONS CAD 0.32 0.32 0.00 200.2 191.4 -8.7 CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC Q2 COMMUNICATIONS CAD 0.33 0.32 -0.01 202.4 191.4 -11.0 DESTINY MEDIA TECH INC Q2 COMMUNICATIONS USD 0.00 -0.01 -0.01 0.9 0.8 -0.1 FAMILY DLR STORES INC Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.90 0.85 -0.05 2770.6 2716.6 -54.0 IGATE CORP Q1 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.41 0.45 0.04 300.8 302.2 1.4 LORUS THERAPEUTICS INC Q3 BIOTECHNOLOGY CAD -0.07 -0.04 0.03 0.0 0.0 0.0 NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES Q2 ELECTRONICS USD 0.22 0.22 0.00 6.7 6.2 -0.5 NQ MOBILE INC Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.32 0.22 -0.09 62.8 67.9 5.0 ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS Q2 DRUGS USD -0.18 -- -- 0.0 0.0 0.0 PIER 1 IMPORTS Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.41 0.41 0.01 512.8 515.8 3.0 POSTMEDIA NETWORK CANADA Q2 COMMUNICATIONS CAD -0.25 -0.39 -0.14 168.0 162.5 -5.5 RITE AID CORP Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.04 0.06 0.02 6544.6 6597.5 52.9 ROUTE1 INC Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES CAD 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.6 1.5 -0.1 SANDVINE CORP Q1 TELEPHONE UTILITIES USD 0.03 0.05 0.02 29.7 31.5 1.9 SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 'B' Q2 COMMUNICATIONS CAD 0.41 -- -- 1294.1 1274.0 -20.1 SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 'B' Q2 COMMUNICATIONS CAD 0.41 0.40 -0.01 1283.9 1274.0 -9.9 TITAN MACHINERY INC Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.20 0.35 0.15 725.1 708.6 -16.4 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)