GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares at 15-month high, dollar soft on less hawkish Fed
* Chicago Fed Evans says two more rate hikes likely this year
April 11 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP Q1 BANKING USD 0.36 0.34 -0.02 -- -- -- FASTENAL CO Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.38 0.38 0.00 870.0 876.5 6.5 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO Q1 BANKING USD 1.40 1.28 -0.12 24525.3 23863.0 -662.3 PURECYCLE CORP Q2 BUILDING MATERIALS USD -0.03 -- -- 0.6 0.7 0.1 WELLS FARGO & CO Q1 BANKING USD 0.97 1.05 0.08 20595.5 20625.0 29.5 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Chicago Fed Evans says two more rate hikes likely this year
* Says receives ANDA approval for clobetasol propionate ointment USP, 0.05% Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n2kRUp) Further company coverage:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03212017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 8:30 am: Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das and SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi to attend Growth Net Summit in New Delhi. 9:00 am: Avenue Supermarts, parent company of D-Mart, lists on stock exc