April 15 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue figures are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CHARLES SCHWAB CORP Q1 INVESTMENTS USD 0.22 0.24 0.02 1473.7 1478.0 4.3 COCA-COLA CO Q1 BEVERAGES USD 0.44 0.44 0.00 10548.4 10576.0 27.6 COMERICA INC Q1 BANKING USD 0.72 0.73 0.01 615.6 618.0 2.4 COMVERSE INC Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.49 1.09 0.60 170.5 166.5 -4.0 INFOSYS LTD Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.79 0.85 0.06 2114.4 2092.0 -22.4 JOHNSON & JOHNSON Q1 DRUGS USD 1.48 1.54 0.07 17996.5 18115.0 118.5 NORTHERN TRUST CORP Q1 BANKING USD 0.78 0.75 -0.03 1071.2 1040.5 -30.7 PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL Q4 MACHINERY USD -0.01 -0.29 -0.28 17.0 12.7 -4.3 WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC Q2 SAVINGS AND LOANS USD 0.38 0.38 0.00 104.2 100.6 -3.6 WESTAMERICA BANCORP Q1 BANKING USD 0.58 0.58 0.00 52.7 51.9 -0.8 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)