May 19 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY Q3 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.59 0.62 0.03 2001.5 1970.0 -31.5 COMPUGEN LTD Q1 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.10 -0.04 0.06 1.8 2.1 0.3 CUI GLOBAL INC Q1 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD -0.01 0.03 0.04 15.6 16.9 1.3 EDAP TMS SA Q1 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD -0.04 0.05 0.09 9.3 10.6 1.3 FIBROCELL SCIENCE INC Q1 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.15 -0.22 -0.08 0.1 0.0 0.0 GENCO SHIPPING TRADING Q1 MARITIME USD -0.79 -- -- 62.1 64.0 1.8 NEOPHOTONICS CORP Q4 UNDESIGNATED TECHNOLOGY USD -0.09 -- -- 74.6 74.4 -0.2 PARAGON SHIPPING INC Q1 MARITIME USD -0.10 -0.35 -0.25 13.9 13.4 -0.5 PERFECT WORLD CO LTD Q1 LEISURE TIME USD 0.53 0.64 0.11 141.0 143.3 2.3 PHOTRONICS INCORP Q2 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.04 0.02 -0.02 103.2 104.9 1.7 RRSAT GLOBAL Q1 COMMUNICATIONS USD 0.14 0.12 -0.02 32.0 32.9 0.8 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC Q4 AIRLINES USD 0.27 -0.19 -0.46 1084.5 1120.1 35.6 TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC Q1 INDUSTRIAL SERVICES USD 0.01 0.01 0.00 23.1 24.3 1.3 URBAN OUTFITTERS INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.27 0.26 -0.01 680.2 686.3 6.1 VALSPAR CORPORATION Q2 BUILDING & RELATED USD 1.04 1.07 0.03 1109.9 1130.2 20.2 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)