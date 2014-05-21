May 21 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev 8X8 INC Q4 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.03 0.04 0.01 35.8 35.8 0.0 AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM Q1 MARITIME USD 0.17 0.18 0.01 1726.4 1694.4 -32.0 AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.00 0.02 0.02 647.7 646.1 -1.6 BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON Q4 INDUSTRIAL SERVICES USD 0.31 0.33 0.02 1399.2 1399.8 0.6 BRISTOW GROUP INC Q4 OIL USD 1.22 1.35 0.13 438.8 440.9 2.1 BURBERRY GROUP PLC Q2 CLOTHING BPN 48.30 47.00 -1.30 1295.6 1298.3 2.7 CITI TRENDS INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.53 0.61 0.08 187.7 188.0 0.3 CNINSURE INC Q1 INSURANCE USD 0.09 0.14 0.05 -- -- -- EATON VANCE CORPORATION Q2 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD 0.56 -- -- 351.4 354.1 2.6 GIANT INTERACTIVE GROUP Q1 UNDESIGNATED TECHNOLOGY USD 0.24 0.21 -0.03 100.1 90.1 -10.0 HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION Q2 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.56 0.52 -0.04 2237.3 2244.9 7.6 L BRANDS INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.52 0.53 0.01 2378.9 2391.2 12.3 LIGHTINTHEBOX HOLDING CO Q1 UNDESIGNATED TECHNOLOGY USD -0.10 -0.16 -0.06 79.7 73.3 -6.4 LOWE'S COMPANIES INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.60 0.58 -0.02 13858.5 13403.0 -455.5 NAVIOS MARITIME HOLDINGS Q1 SHIPBUILDING USD -0.11 0.01 0.12 133.5 122.2 -11.3 NETAPP INC Q4 OTHER COMPUTERS USD 0.79 0.84 0.05 1669.1 1649.0 -20.1 PETSMART INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 1.01 1.04 0.03 1773.8 1729.1 -44.6 QIWI PLC Q1 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.29 0.41 0.12 44.2 52.6 8.4 RAVEN INDS INC Q1 MULTI-IND CAP GOOD USD 0.33 -- -- 102.8 102.5 -0.3 REXNORD CORP Q4 NONFERROUS BASE METALS USD 0.47 -- -- 582.8 569.7 -13.1 SEMTECH CORPORATION Q1 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.30 0.32 0.02 130.3 132.9 2.6 SINA CORPORATION Q1 INDUSTRIAL SERVICES USD 0.16 0.15 -0.01 165.3 167.4 2.1 SPARTAN STORES INC Q1 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.38 0.40 0.02 2304.6 2333.7 29.1 SYNOPSYS INC Q2 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.59 0.65 0.06 512.2 517.7 5.5 TARGET CORPORATION Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.71 0.70 -0.01 17005.8 17050.0 44.2 TIFFANY AND COMPANY Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.78 0.97 0.19 956.3 1012.1 55.8 TRINA SOLAR LTD Q1 ALTERNATIVE ENERGY USD 0.03 0.37 0.34 452.6 444.8 -7.7 VALUEVISION MEDIA INC Q1 COMMUNICATIONS USD 0.03 0.02 -0.01 161.4 159.7 -1.7 WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES INC Q4 OFFICE/COMM EQUIP USD 0.01 0.08 0.08 23.8 24.4 0.6 WESTERNZAGROS RESOURCES Q1 OIL USD -0.01 -0.01 0.00 11.0 0.1 -11.0 WILLIAMS SONOMA INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.44 0.48 0.04 942.0 974.3 32.3 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)