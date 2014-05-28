May 28 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AMERCO Q4 INDUSTRIAL SERVICES USD 1.69 2.00 0.31 -- -- -- AVEDA TRANSPORTATION AND Q1 BIOTECHNOLOGY CAD 0.10 -- -- 32.6 35.5 2.9 BANK OF MONTREAL Q2 BANKING CAD 1.53 1.63 0.10 4054.3 4041.0 -13.3 BIOSENSORS INTERNATIONAL Q4 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.01 0.01 0.00 92.3 81.6 -10.7 BROWN SHOE COMPANY Q1 CLOTHING USD 0.31 0.35 0.04 592.5 591.2 -1.3 CHICO'S FAS INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.28 0.26 -0.02 678.9 681.6 2.7 CHINA SUNERGY CO LTD Q1 ALTERNATIVE ENERGY USD -0.84 -0.99 -0.15 86.0 62.7 -23.3 CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNT Q3 RETAILING - FOODS USD 1.22 1.23 0.01 642.9 643.3 0.4 DAKTRONICS INC Q4 OTHER COMPUTERS USD 0.14 0.04 -0.10 139.0 136.2 -2.8 DSW INC Q1 CLOTHING USD 0.48 0.42 -0.06 622.3 599.0 -23.4 ENERGOLD DRILLING CORP Q1 PRECIOUS METALS CAD 0.06 -- -- 42.3 37.0 -5.2 ENERSYS INC Q4 ELECTRICAL USD 1.12 1.18 0.06 657.9 665.2 7.3 G WILLI FOOD INTERNATION Q1 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.22 0.16 -0.06 -- -- -- GORDMANS STORES INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.02 -0.02 -0.04 141.9 143.0 1.1 LOYALIST GROUP LTD Q1 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC CAD 0.01 -- -- 14.3 15.7 1.4 MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LTD Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.68 0.78 0.10 816.2 917.5 101.3 NORTH ATLANTIC DRILLING Q1 OIL USD 0.12 0.08 -0.04 261.0 273.7 12.7 PALO ALTO NETWORKS Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.10 0.11 0.01 146.2 150.7 4.5 POPEYES LOUISIANA Q1 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.45 0.46 0.01 69.5 70.1 0.6 RBC BEARINGS INC Q4 METAL FABRICATORS & DIST USD 0.71 0.73 0.02 111.2 113.7 2.5 REX AMERICAN RESOURCES Q1 ALTERNATIVE ENERGY USD 2.50 2.66 0.16 -- -- -- SAFE BULKERS INC Q1 MARITIME USD 0.10 0.10 0.00 37.4 41.3 3.9 SEADRILL LTD Q1 OIL USD 0.68 -- -- 1380.2 1221.0 -159.2 TILLY'S INC Q1 CLOTHING USD 0.02 0.02 0.00 113.2 111.1 -2.1 TOLL BROTHERS INC Q2 HOME BUILDING USD 0.26 0.35 0.09 827.8 860.4 32.6 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)