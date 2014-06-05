June 5 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AMERICAN SUPERCONDUCTOR Q4 ELECTRICAL USD -0.17 -0.14 0.02 16.3 16.3 0.0 ANALOGIC CORP Q3 OTHER COMPUTERS USD 1.03 0.94 -0.09 126.6 124.0 -2.5 ARGAN INC Q1 MACHINERY USD 0.16 0.24 0.08 56.2 51.2 -5.0 BIO-REFERENCE LABS INC Q2 UNDESIGNATED CONR NON DU USD 0.32 0.37 0.05 195.6 201.4 5.7 BREEZE-EASTERN CORP Q4 DEFENSE USD 0.12 0.36 0.24 -- -- -- BRICK BREWING CO LTD Q1 BEVERAGES CAD -- -- -- 9.6 7.5 -2.1 CANADIAN WESTERN BANK Q2 BANKING CAD 0.61 0.63 0.02 151.2 153.5 2.3 CANTEL MEDICAL CORP Q3 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.26 0.26 0.01 117.4 120.1 2.7 CIENA CORP Q2 OFFICE/COMM EQUIP USD 0.13 0.17 0.04 559.2 560.1 0.9 COM DEV INTERNATIONAL LTD Q2 TELEPHONE UTILITIES CAD 0.06 0.07 0.01 54.1 54.3 0.3 COMTECH TELECOMM Q3 OFFICE/COMM EQUIP USD 0.18 0.32 0.14 77.5 88.9 11.4 COOPER COMPANIES INC Q2 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 1.60 1.64 0.04 411.4 412.3 0.9 DIAMOND FOODS INC Q3 BEVERAGES USD 0.17 0.11 -0.06 191.7 190.9 -0.8 GLV INC Q4 MACHINERY CAD 0.03 0.04 0.01 160.3 182.1 21.8 HOOKER FURNITURE CORP Q1 HOME FURNISHINGS USD 0.21 0.26 0.06 58.3 61.4 3.1 JM SMUCKER CO Q4 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 1.16 1.21 0.05 1241.7 1220.9 -20.8 JOY GLOBAL INC Q2 MACHINERY USD 0.71 0.76 0.05 932.1 929.7 -2.4 MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTL Q4 MULTI-IND BASIC CAD 0.01 -0.07 -0.08 90.2 82.6 -7.5 MENS WEARHOUSE INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.65 0.69 0.04 627.7 630.5 2.7 MIX TELEMATICS LTD Q4 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD 0.09 0.14 0.05 34.4 32.9 -1.5 NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL Q2 TRUCK MFG USD -1.31 -3.14 -1.83 2715.2 2746.0 30.8 PACIFIC & WESTERN BANK Q2 BANKING CAD 0.06 -- -- 7.2 7.5 0.3 QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS Q2 BUILDING MATERIALS USD 0.01 -0.04 -0.05 133.8 135.2 1.4 RALLY SOFTWARE Q1 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD -0.50 -0.27 0.23 19.6 19.4 -0.2 ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.17 0.20 0.03 11.4 11.1 -0.4 SAPUTO INC Q4 FOOD PROCESSORS CAD 0.75 0.78 0.03 2440.5 2485.9 45.4 SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL Q1 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD -0.02 -0.20 -0.18 30.9 24.3 -6.5 SELECTICA INC Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD -0.44 -0.60 -0.16 3.5 3.5 0.0 THOR INDS INC Q3 LEISURE PRODUCTS USD 1.07 1.03 -0.04 1047.7 1046.8 -0.9 TITAN MACHINERY INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD -0.06 -0.11 -0.05 411.5 465.5 53.9 UTI WORLDWIDE INC Q1 MULTI-IND TRANSN USD -0.04 -0.09 -0.05 1103.0 1045.0 -58.1 VAIL RESORTS INC Q3 LEISURE USD 2.92 3.18 0.26 522.0 543.1 21.0 VERA BRADLEY INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.13 0.16 0.03 118.4 113.5 -5.0 VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC Q2 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD 0.32 0.37 0.05 443.4 466.8 23.4 VIXS SYSTEMS INC Q1 ELECTRONICS USD -0.09 -0.10 -0.01 8.6 7.4 -1.2 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)