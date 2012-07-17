July 17 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings earlier today. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts.

It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

**** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC Q2 INVESTMENTS USD 0.13 0.11 -0.02 1356.5 1368.0 11.5 JAKKS PACIFIC INC Q2 LEISURE TIME USD 0.11 0.01 -0.10 137.1 145.4 8.2 MATTEL INC Q2 LEISURE TIME USD 0.21 0.28 0.07 1129.2 1158.7 29.5 MERCANTILE BANK CORP Q2 BANKING USD 0.27 0.36 0.09 13.7 13.5 -0.3