July 17 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings earlier today. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts.

It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

**** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev COCA-COLA CO Q2 BEVERAGES USD 1.19 1.22 0.03 12984.7 13084.0 99.3 COMERICA INCORPORATED Q2 BANKING USD 0.62 0.73 0.11 638.5 646.0 7.5 FOREST LABORATORIES INC Q1 DRUGS USD 0.24 0.21 -0.03 808.3 821.1 12.9 GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. Q2 INVESTMENTS USD 1.17 1.78 0.62 6282.1 6627.0 344.9 HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC Q2 INVESTMENTS USD 0.13 0.11 -0.02 1356.5 1368.0 11.5 IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS Q2 DRUGS USD -0.32 -0.38 -0.06 14.4 14.6 0.2 JAKKS PACIFIC INC Q2 LEISURE TIME USD 0.11 0.01 -0.10 137.1 145.4 8.2 JOHNSON & JOHNSON Q2 DRUGS USD 1.29 1.30 0.01 16692.0 -- -- KANSAS CITY SOUTHN Q2 RAILROADS USD 0.84 0.85 0.01 569.9 545.3 -24.6 M & T BANK CORP Q2 BANKING USD 1.68 1.71 0.03 1021.1 1039.6 18.5 MATTEL INC Q2 LEISURE TIME USD 0.21 0.28 0.07 1129.2 1158.7 29.5 MCMORAN EXPLORATION CO Q2 OIL USD -0.13 -0.47 -0.34 96.6 90.3 -6.3 MERCANTILE BANK CORP Q2 BANKING USD 0.27 0.36 0.09 13.7 13.5 -0.3 MOSAIC CO Q4 CHEMICALS USD 1.15 1.19 0.04 2549.1 2820.5 271.4 OMNICOM GROUP Q2 COMMUNICATIONS USD 1.01 1.02 0.01 3528.8 3561.0 32.2 STATE STREET CORP Q2 BANKING USD 0.98 1.01 0.04 2424.5 2426.0 1.5 TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CO Q3 INVESTMENTS USD 0.26 0.28 0.02 660.8 667.3 6.4