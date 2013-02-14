Feb 14 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ABB LTD Q4 ELECTRICAL USD 0.36 -- -- 11211.4 11021.0 -190.4 ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD 0.53 0.60 0.07 316.5 320.5 4.0 ALLIANT ENERGY CORP Q4 ELECTRICAL UTILITIES USD 0.57 0.57 0.00 803.8 750.9 -52.9 ALPHA NATURAL RESOURCES Q4 COAL USD -0.55 -0.19 0.36 1554.4 1558.4 3.9 ALTRA HOLDINGS INC Q4 MACHINERY USD 0.24 0.36 0.12 169.8 177.2 7.4 AMTRUST FINANCIAL SERVIC Q4 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD 0.70 0.77 0.07 406.7 383.4 -23.3 APACHE CORP Q4 OIL USD 2.30 2.27 -0.03 4363.0 4391.0 28.0 ARTIO GLOBAL INVESTORS I Q4 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD -0.01 0.02 0.03 22.3 20.8 -1.6 BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION Q4 PRECIOUS METALS USD 1.04 1.11 0.07 4228.3 4189.0 -39.3 BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION Q4 PRECIOUS METALS USD 1.05 1.11 0.06 3900.6 4189.0 288.4 BEL FUSE INC Q4 OTHER COMPUTERS USD 0.21 0.09 -0.12 -- -- -- BGC PARTNERS INC Q4 COMMUNICATIONS USD 0.12 0.10 -0.02 430.9 436.3 5.4 BIOANALYTICAL SYSTEMS INC Q1 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD -0.03 0.02 0.05 6.7 5.8 -0.8 BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD Q4 OIL CAD 0.04 0.04 0.00 76.8 78.0 1.2 BORGWARNER INC Q4 AUTO PART MFG USD 1.13 1.16 0.03 1696.6 1719.1 22.5 BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP INC Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.31 0.13 -0.18 116.5 118.2 1.7 CABELAS INC Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 1.21 1.25 0.05 1068.7 1133.2 64.5 CANFOR PULP PRODUCTS INC Q4 FOREST PRODUCTS CAD 0.05 0.07 0.02 -- -- -- COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP Q4 AUTO PART MFG USD 0.05 -0.20 -0.25 191.1 173.4 -17.8 CONMED CORPORATION Q4 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.50 0.52 0.02 200.1 185.6 -14.5 CRA INTERNATIONAL INC Q4 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD 0.36 0.43 0.07 64.3 66.0 1.7 CRYOLIFE INC Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD 0.05 0.07 0.02 33.6 32.8 -0.8 DAVITA HEALTHCARE PARTNE Q4 HOSPITALS USD 1.60 1.68 0.08 2397.2 2477.9 80.7 D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC Q3 LEISURE CAD -0.01 0.00 0.01 3.2 3.4 0.1 DEMANDWARE INC Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.03 0.17 0.14 23.5 22.9 -0.7 DHX MEDIA LTD Q2 COMMUNICATIONS CAD 0.02 0.03 0.01 28.5 26.4 -2.1 DIRECTV Q4 COMMUNICATIONS USD 1.13 1.41 0.28 8028.8 8054.0 25.2 DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS Q4 COMMUNICATIONS USD 0.76 0.61 -0.15 1199.2 1200.0 0.8 ENCANA CORP Q4 OIL USD 0.33 0.40 0.07 1624.4 1605.0 -19.4 ENCANA CORP Q4 OIL USD 0.34 0.40 0.06 1578.6 1605.0 26.4 EUROSEAS LTD Q4 MULTI-IND TRANSN USD -0.03 -0.04 -0.01 12.4 12.4 0.0 GENERAC HOLDINGS INC Q4 ELECTRICAL USD 0.69 0.87 0.18 309.4 342.0 32.6 GENERAL MOTORS CO Q4 AUTOMOTIVE MFG USD 0.51 0.48 -0.03 39151.8 -- -- GENESIS ENERGY LP Q4 OIL USD 0.37 0.34 -0.03 1087.7 1054.1 -33.7 GNC HOLDINGS INC Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.46 0.50 0.04 573.9 565.0 -8.9 HARSCO CORPORATION Q4 METAL FABRICATORS & DIST USD 0.31 0.30 -0.01 744.8 766.3 21.5 INCYTE CORP Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.02 0.14 0.16 92.0 113.8 21.8 ISORAY INC Q2 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD -0.03 -0.03 0.00 1.3 1.0 -0.3 JARDEN CORPORATION Q4 MULTI-IND BASIC USD 1.26 1.28 0.02 1814.5 1819.2 4.7 KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC Q4 CHEMICALS USD 0.60 0.66 0.06 382.5 374.9 -7.6 LUFKIN INDS INC Q4 OIL USD 0.84 0.87 0.04 345.8 355.7 9.9 MANCHESTER UNITED PLC Q2 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC BPN 15.83 10.00 -5.83 111.0 110.1 -1.0 MANCHESTER UNITED PLC Q2 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC GBP 15.83 10.00 -5.83 111.0 110.1 -1.0 MOLSON COORS BREWING CO Q4 BEVERAGES USD 0.64 0.69 0.05 1073.4 1030.2 -43.2 MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDING Q4 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD 0.27 0.28 0.01 38.5 39.0 0.5 MTY FOOD GROUP INC Q4 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC CAD 0.29 0.33 0.04 24.9 26.3 1.4 NAVIGANT CONSULTING CO Q4 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.24 0.31 0.07 212.7 225.4 12.7 NEOGENOMICS INC Q4 HOME HEALTH CARE USD -0.01 0.00 0.01 14.7 14.9 0.2 NIKO RESOURCES LTD Q3 OIL USD -0.10 -1.64 -1.54 50.2 46.5 -3.7 NORTHSTAR REALTY FINANCE Q4 INVESTMENTS USD 0.31 0.63 0.32 130.0 191.5 61.5 NORTHWESTERN CORP Q4 ELECTRICAL UTILITIES USD 0.76 0.72 -0.04 287.4 280.8 -6.6 OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC Q4 MULTI-INDUSTRY FINANCE USD 0.92 1.36 0.44 327.7 447.0 119.3 ORBITAL SCIENCES CORP Q4 DEFENSE USD 0.22 0.29 0.08 359.7 354.6 -5.1 ORBITZ WORLDWIDE INC. Q4 LEISURE USD 0.07 0.06 -0.01 184.9 189.7 4.9 PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES INC Q2 LEISURE USD 0.01 -0.02 -0.03 5.0 0.0 -5.0 PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP Q4 COMPUTER MFRS USD 0.08 0.08 0.00 60.9 66.4 5.6 PENN WEST PETROLEUM LTD Q4 OIL CAD 0.01 -0.08 -0.09 756.3 791.0 34.7 PENN WEST PETROLEUM LTD Q4 OIL CAD -- -0.08 -- -- 791.0 -- PEPSICO INC Q4 BEVERAGES USD 1.05 1.09 0.04 19702.9 19954.0 251.1 POOL CORP Q4 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD -0.19 -0.17 0.02 286.6 306.8 20.2 PPL CORPORATION Q4 ELECTRICAL UTILITIES USD 0.47 0.49 0.02 2468.3 3222.0 753.7 PRECISION DRILLING CORP Q4 OIL CAD 0.01 0.22 0.22 498.4 533.9 35.5 PRECISION DRILLING CORP Q4 OIL CAD 0.07 0.22 0.15 488.9 533.9 45.1 PROGRESSIVE WASTE SOLUTI Q4 UNDESIGNATED CONR DUR USD 0.27 0.24 -0.03 475.4 495.8 20.4 PROGRESSIVE WASTE SOLUTI Q4 UNDESIGNATED CONR DUR USD 0.27 0.24 -0.03 473.8 495.8 22.0 REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP Q4 INVESTMENTS USD -1.76 -- -- 1024.7 1207.0 182.3 REALTY INCOME CORPORATION Q4 INVESTMENTS USD 0.24 0.25 0.01 124.9 130.1 5.2 REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD 1.10 1.22 0.12 392.6 414.6 22.0 RIO TINTO PLC Q2 PRECIOUS METALS USD 2.55 2.28 -0.27 -- -- -- SAGENT PHARMACEUTICALS I Q4 DRUGS USD -0.20 0.00 0.20 52.1 53.2 1.1 SHIRE PLC Q4 DRUGS USD 1.58 1.58 0.00 1197.0 1201.2 4.2 SKYWEST INC Q4 AIRLINES USD 0.19 0.27 0.08 819.9 810.7 -9.1 SPX CORPORATION Q4 AUTO PART MFG USD 1.56 1.57 0.01 1382.2 1435.7 53.5 STEWART INFORMATION SVCS Q4 INSURANCE USD 1.08 1.06 -0.02 507.3 521.0 13.6 STRAYER EDUCATION Q4 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 1.44 1.47 0.03 145.2 141.9 -3.3 SYNTEL INC Q4 INDUSTRIAL SERVICES USD 1.04 1.19 0.15 184.6 187.8 3.2 TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS Q4 GAS USD 0.26 0.27 0.01 1605.7 1526.8 -78.9 TESARO INC Q4 DRUGS USD -0.65 -0.70 -0.05 0.0 0.0 0.0 THOMAS PROPERTIES GROUP Q4 INVESTMENTS USD -- -- -- 31.4 26.3 -5.2 TMS INTERNATIONAL CORP Q4 MULTI-IND BASIC USD 0.21 0.16 -0.05 590.0 536.8 -53.2 US ECOLOGY INC Q4 MACHINERY USD 0.31 0.36 0.05 42.7 50.4 7.7 VULCAN MATERIALS CO Q4 BUILDING & RELATED USD -0.10 -0.32 -0.22 616.8 608.4 -8.4 WASTE MANAGEMENT INC Q4 MACHINERY USD 0.60 0.57 -0.03 3446.0 3434.0 -12.0 WATSCO INC Q4 BUILDING MATERIALS USD 0.47 0.41 -0.06 739.3 756.5 17.2