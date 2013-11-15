Nov 15 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CANADIAN ZINC CORP Q3 NONFERROUS BASE METALS CAD -0.02 -0.01 0.01 0.0 0.0 0.0 CVD EQUIPTMENT CORP Q3 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD -0.01 -0.07 -0.06 5.0 4.7 -0.3 DS HEALTHCARE GROUP INC Q3 COSMETICS USD -0.02 -0.08 -0.06 3.8 3.2 -0.6 GABRIEL RESOURCES LTD Q3 PRECIOUS METALS CAD -0.01 -0.01 0.00 -- -- -- GENERAL CABLE CORP Q3 ELECTRICAL USD 0.51 0.45 -0.06 1595.0 1555.8 -39.2 GSE HOLDING INC Q3 CHEMICALS USD 0.07 -0.41 -0.48 124.4 118.0 -6.4 INTERNATIONAL ISOTOPES Q3 DRUGS USD -0.74 0.00 0.74 -- -- -- ISORAY INC Q1 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD -0.03 -0.06 -0.04 1.3 1.1 -0.2 JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES Q2 BUILDING & RELATED USD 0.13 0.13 0.00 382.6 392.0 9.4 LABRADOR IRON MINES Q2 METAL FABRICATORS & DIST CAD -0.10 -- -- 60.3 40.3 -20.0 MAXIMUS INC Q4 INDUSTRIAL SERVICES USD 0.50 0.51 0.01 359.3 384.3 25.0 MERCATOR MINERALS LTD Q3 PRECIOUS METALS USD -0.01 -0.03 -0.02 66.1 49.4 -16.7 NIKO RESOURCES LTD Q2 OIL USD -0.13 -1.82 -1.69 31.7 36.4 4.7 WESTERN GAS EQUITY Q3 OIL USD 0.18 0.20 0.02 276.3 278.0 1.8 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)