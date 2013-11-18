Nov 18 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ACTIVE POWER INC Q3 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD -0.15 -0.15 0.00 13.3 13.2 -0.2 BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS Q4 OTHER COMPUTERS USD 0.18 0.24 0.06 554.5 558.8 4.3 CHINACACHE INTERNATIONAL Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD -0.02 -0.11 -0.09 44.8 45.0 0.2 CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES Q3 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.41 0.49 0.08 172.1 172.9 0.8 DATAWATCH CORPORATION Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD -0.14 -0.37 -0.23 7.5 8.8 1.3 HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECH Q1 COMPUTER MFRS USD 0.28 0.35 0.07 116.6 113.2 -3.3 JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO Q3 ALTERNATIVE ENERGY USD 0.45 0.72 0.27 302.2 320.7 18.5 NOAH HOLDINGS LTD Q3 INVESTMENTS USD 0.28 0.27 -0.01 46.5 41.5 -5.0 RETROPHIN INC Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD -0.18 -0.60 -0.42 0.0 0.0 0.0 SALESFORCE.COM INC Q3 OTHER COMPUTERS USD 0.09 0.09 0.00 1055.0 1076.0 21.0 SEMTECH CORPORATION Q3 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.34 0.35 0.01 140.7 141.0 0.4 TYSON FOODS INC Q4 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.69 0.70 0.01 8886.0 8894.0 8.0 URBAN OUTFITTERS INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.45 0.47 0.02 770.9 774.0 3.1 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)