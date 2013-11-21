Nov 21 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ABERCROMBIE & FITCH Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.45 -- -- 1060.4 1033.3 -27.1 BON-TON STORES INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD -0.29 -0.05 0.24 674.8 666.6 -8.2 BRADY CORP Q1 ELECTRICAL USD 0.48 0.42 -0.06 309.2 306.0 -3.2 BUCKLE INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.89 0.85 -0.04 290.9 286.8 -4.1 CATO CORP Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.14 0.17 0.03 201.2 201.0 -0.2 COURIER CORP Q4 COMMUNICATIONS USD 0.51 0.59 0.08 -- -- -- CYBERONICS INC Q2 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.48 0.50 0.02 69.5 70.1 0.6 DALMAC ENERGY INC Q2 OIL CAD 0.00 0.01 0.01 11.4 9.3 -2.1 DESTINATION MATERNITY Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.41 0.33 -0.08 129.7 128.3 -1.4 DOLLAR TREE INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.60 0.58 -0.02 1906.3 1884.7 -21.6 DONALDSON CO INC Q1 MACHINERY USD 0.39 0.41 0.02 598.7 599.4 0.7 GAMESTOP CORP Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.57 0.58 0.02 1981.4 2106.7 125.3 GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC Q4 CLOTHING USD 0.83 0.83 0.00 604.0 626.2 22.2 GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC Q4 CLOTHING USD 0.84 0.83 -0.01 604.1 626.2 22.1 KIRKLAND'S INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.02 0.06 0.04 104.0 106.1 2.1 LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC Q4 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.45 0.41 -0.04 124.5 129.1 4.6 PACTERA TECHNOLOGY Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.17 0.18 0.01 172.2 173.1 0.9 PATTERSON COMPANIES INC Q2 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.47 0.48 0.01 1004.3 998.8 -5.4 PERRY ELLIS INTERNATIONAL Q3 CLOTHING USD -0.16 -0.15 0.01 223.4 -- -- RAVEN INDS INC Q3 MULTI-IND CAP GOOD USD 0.31 0.34 0.04 100.6 104.9 4.4 RIDGELINE ENERGY SERVICE Q2 OIL CAD 0.00 0.01 0.01 12.0 11.8 -0.2 SEARS HOLDINGS CORP Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD -3.39 -3.13 0.26 8388.0 8272.0 -116.0 SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS Q4 HOME PRODUCTS USD 0.87 0.88 0.01 1127.6 1137.7 10.1 STAGE STORES Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD -0.26 -0.26 0.00 375.6 360.2 -15.4 STEIN MART INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.00 0.00 0.00 284.7 290.5 5.8 TAOMEE HOLDINGS LTD Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.02 0.06 0.04 13.1 15.8 2.6 TARGET CORP Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.63 0.56 -0.07 17362.6 17258.0 -104.6 TEMBEC INC Q4 FOREST PRODUCTS CAD 0.04 0.01 -0.03 377.0 352.0 -25.0 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)