Nov 22 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ANN INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.86 0.89 0.03 654.2 657.5 3.3 DESTINATION XL GROUP Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD -0.09 -0.08 0.01 88.2 88.2 0.0 FOOT LOCKER INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.66 0.68 0.02 1573.4 1622.0 48.6 HIBBETT SPORTS INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.65 0.66 0.01 207.7 208.0 0.3 PERNIX GROUP INC Q3 BUILDING MATERIALS USD 0.03 0.15 0.12 26.1 21.4 -4.7 PETSMART INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.86 0.88 0.02 1701.6 1695.2 -6.4 SIRONA DENTAL SYSTEMS Q4 HOSPITAL SUPPLIES USD 0.80 0.81 0.01 265.7 278.6 12.9 STEALTHGAS INC Q3 MARITIME USD 0.17 0.12 -0.05 29.8 29.7 -0.1 TOWER GROUP INTERNATIONAL Q2 INSURANCE USD -5.42 -5.10 0.32 446.6 418.4 -28.2 TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION Q3 MARITIME USD -0.06 -0.04 0.02 74.4 -- --