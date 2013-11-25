Nov 25 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev 21VIANET GROUP INC Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.08 0.08 0.01 84.3 84.0 -0.4 CAMELOT INFORMATION Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.04 -0.02 -0.06 64.0 70.9 6.9 CULP INCORPORATED Q2 TEXTILES USD 0.33 0.33 0.00 66.6 70.6 4.0 DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGI Q4 COMMUNICATIONS USD 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.9 0.9 0.0 DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC Q1 BUILDING MATERIALS USD 0.46 0.54 0.08 486.1 512.7 26.6 ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.29 -0.25 0.04 1.0 1.3 0.3 FIFTH STREET FINANCE CORP Q4 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD 0.26 0.23 -0.03 60.0 57.1 -2.9 HASTINGS ENTERTAINMENT Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD -0.78 -0.76 0.02 94.6 94.7 0.1 HILLENBRAND INC Q4 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.52 0.50 -0.02 463.0 440.9 -22.1 KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP Q3 OIL USD 0.26 0.38 0.12 19.5 20.5 0.9 NAVIOS MARITIME HOLDINGS Q3 SHIPBUILDING USD -0.12 -0.13 -0.01 124.5 122.3 -2.2 NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC Q4 OTHER COMPUTERS USD 0.29 0.30 0.01 489.6 490.4 0.8 PALO ALTO NETWORKS Q1 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.07 0.08 0.01 120.8 128.2 7.4 PERFECT WORLD CO LTD Q3 LEISURE TIME USD 0.33 0.39 0.06 131.5 136.2 4.7 SEADRILL LTD Q3 OIL USD 0.68 -- -- 1259.2 1280.0 20.8 WORKDAY INC Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD -0.17 -0.12 0.05 117.7 127.9 10.2 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)