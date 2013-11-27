Nov 27 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev EPALS CORP Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES CAD -0.04 -0.04 0.00 4.1 -- -- GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP Q3 MARITIME USD 0.60 0.61 0.01 83.9 87.6 3.7 NEW ZEALAND ENERGY CORP Q3 OIL CAD -0.02 -0.01 0.01 1.7 1.5 -0.2 NIGHTINGALE INFOMATIX CO Q2 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES CAD -0.01 0.00 0.01 3.9 3.8 -0.1 SHIP FINANCE INTERNATION Q3 MARITIME USD 0.25 0.17 -0.08 72.0 68.1 -3.9 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)