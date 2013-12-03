Dec 3 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AMERICAN SOFTWARE INC Q2 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.08 0.13 0.05 25.0 26.9 1.9 BANK OF MONTREAL Q4 BANKING CAD 1.58 1.64 0.06 4021.2 4188.0 166.8 BANK OF MONTREAL Q4 BANKING CAD 1.60 1.64 0.04 4038.7 4188.0 149.3 EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LTD Q2 ELECTRONICS CAD 0.21 0.21 0.00 79.6 81.2 1.6 FEMALE HEALTH CO Q4 COSMETICS USD 0.14 0.23 0.09 -- -- -- GOLUB CAPITAL BDC INC Q4 INVESTMENTS USD 0.33 0.31 -0.02 23.7 22.8 -0.9 GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC Q1 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD -0.16 -0.01 0.15 62.8 66.5 3.7 ISLE OF CAPRIS CASINOS Q2 LEISURE USD -0.05 -0.17 -0.13 247.1 241.6 -5.5 LTX-CREDENCE CORP Q1 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD -0.12 -0.10 0.02 32.0 32.8 0.7 OMNIVISION TECHNOLOGIES Q2 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.43 0.60 0.17 392.3 397.2 5.0 POWELL INDS INC Q4 ELECTRICAL USD 0.55 0.71 0.16 174.7 187.4 12.7 REX AMERICAN RESOURCES Q3 ALTERNATIVE ENERGY USD 0.73 1.11 0.39 189.9 166.5 -23.4 UNITED NATURAL FOODS Q1 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.54 0.56 0.02 1611.9 1602.0 -9.9 UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL Q4 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.09 0.07 -0.02 87.5 95.8 8.3 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)