Dec 4 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AEROPOSTALE INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD -0.24 -0.29 -0.05 520.2 514.6 -5.6 AVAGO TECHNOLOGIES LTD Q4 ELECTRONICS USD 0.82 0.89 0.07 731.6 738.0 6.4 BROWN-FORMAN CORP Q2 BEVERAGES USD 0.91 0.96 0.05 1036.3 1079.0 42.7 CHRISTOPHER & BANKS CORP Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.11 0.23 0.12 117.3 118.1 0.8 DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP Q3 UNDESIGNATED TECHNOLOGY USD 0.04 0.03 -0.01 38.5 38.8 0.3 DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP Q3 UNDESIGNATED TECHNOLOGY USD 0.04 0.03 -0.01 38.4 38.8 0.4 EMCORE CORP Q4 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD -0.07 -0.21 -0.14 43.8 43.1 -0.7 EXA CORP Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.04 0.50 0.47 13.7 14.1 0.4 EXPRESS INC Q3 CLOTHING USD 0.25 0.23 -0.02 499.7 503.0 3.3 FLOW INTERNATIONAL CORP Q2 MACHINERY USD 0.04 0.04 0.00 60.8 66.3 5.5 G-III APPAREL GROUP LTD Q3 CLOTHING USD 2.61 2.85 0.24 629.3 668.7 39.4 GUESS? INC Q3 CLOTHING USD 0.38 0.42 0.05 614.4 613.5 -0.9 INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS Q4 DEFENSE USD 0.03 0.01 -0.02 9.7 8.0 -1.7 KORN/FERRY INTL Q2 INDUSTRIAL SERVICES USD 0.34 0.41 0.07 234.2 -- -- MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTL Q2 MULTI-IND BASIC CAD 0.04 -0.08 -0.12 104.5 92.3 -12.3 MATTRESS FIRM HOLDING CO Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.54 0.53 -0.01 320.4 326.2 5.8 NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA Q4 BANKING CAD 2.09 2.09 0.00 1329.9 1263.0 -66.9 NEW YORK & CO INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD -0.04 -0.05 -0.01 224.7 217.6 -7.1 PATRIOT TRANSPORTATION Q4 MULTI-IND TRANSN USD 0.31 0.72 0.42 34.9 37.1 2.2 SYNOPSYS INC Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.55 0.56 0.01 506.4 504.9 -1.5 VERINT SYSTEMS Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.65 0.80 0.15 223.6 224.8 1.1 WET SEAL INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD -0.12 -0.12 -0.01 134.5 127.7 -6.8 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)