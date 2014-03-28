March 28 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AUSPEX PHARMACEUTICALS I Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -- -- -- 0.0 0.0 0.0 BLACKBERRY LTD Q4 OFFICE/COMM EQUIP USD -0.53 -0.08 0.45 1079.0 976.0 -103.0 BLACKBERRY LTD Q4 OFFICE/COMM EQUIP USD -0.55 -0.08 0.47 1105.2 976.0 -129.2 BRP INC Q4 LEISURE TIME CAD 0.45 0.41 -0.04 851.8 902.9 51.1 CHINA NEPSTAR CHAIN DRUG Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.00 0.02 0.02 -- -- -- FINISH LINE INC Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.85 0.87 0.02 529.3 518.9 -10.5 GENVEC INC. Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.16 -0.07 0.09 1.3 0.1 -1.2 NEW SOURCE ENERGY PARTNE Q4 OIL USD 0.23 -- -- 12.8 18.2 5.5 PLC SYSTEMS INC Q4 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.00 0.02 0.02 0.6 0.2 -0.3 PREMIER ALLIANCE GROUP I Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD -0.03 -- -- 6.0 5.8 -0.2 RIO ALTO MINING LTD Q4 PRECIOUS METALS USD 0.11 0.07 -0.04 -- -- -- RXI PHARMACEUTICALS CORP Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.31 0.84 1.15 0.1 0.0 0.0 SCIENTIFIC LEARNING CORP Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD -0.01 -- -- 5.9 5.0 -0.9 SYMBILITY SOLUTIONS INC Q4 UNDESIGNATED TECHNOLOGY CAD -0.01 -0.01 0.00 5.2 5.5 0.2 TRIBUNE CO Q4 COMMUNICATIONS USD 0.99 -- -- 823.2 773.4 -49.8 VENAXIS INC Q4 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD -0.15 -- -- 0.0 0.0 0.0 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)