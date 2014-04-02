April 2 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ACUITY BRANDS INC Q2 MULTI-IND CAP GOOD USD 0.83 0.75 -0.08 553.9 546.2 -7.7 ADMA BIOLOGICS INC Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.48 -0.54 -0.06 0.5 0.4 0.0 AUGUSTA RESOURCE CORP Q4 NONFERROUS BASE METALS CAD -0.01 -0.01 0.00 -- -- -- FRISCH'S RESTAURANT INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.27 0.31 0.04 -- -- -- JOS A BANK CLOTHIERS INC Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 1.07 1.07 0.00 356.1 356.1 0.0 MONSANTO CO/NEW Q2 CHEMICALS USD 3.07 3.15 0.08 5802.5 5832.0 29.5 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS Q1 CHEMICALS USD 0.06 0.05 -0.01 255.0 225.9 -29.1 UNIFIRST CORPORATION Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 1.39 1.27 -0.12 347.5 344.0 -3.5 VENTRUS BIOSCIENCES INC Q4 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD -0.28 -0.29 -0.01 0.0 0.0 0.0 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)