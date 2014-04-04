BRIEF-LXB Retail Props Plc announces disposal of land interests at Ayr
* Says sale proceeds of 3.356 mln pounds have been received by company
April 4 The following U.S- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AZZ INCORPORATED Q4 OIL USD 0.42 0.40 -0.02 192.0 181.0 -11.0 CARMAX INC. Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.53 -- -- 3181.4 3076.3 -105.1 CHINA SUNERGY CO LTD Q4 ALTERNATIVE ENERGY USD -1.17 -0.89 0.28 86.6 125.5 38.9 DS HEALTHCARE GROUP INC Q4 COSMETICS USD -0.01 -- -- 4.2 3.1 -1.1 SYNERGY RESOURCES CORP Q2 OIL USD 0.09 0.09 0.00 24.5 23.0 -1.4 WINALTA INC Q4 BUILDING MATERIALS CAD 0.04 0.01 -0.03 6.4 6.7 0.3 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO, March 16 Japanese stocks eked out small gains in choppy trade on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked U.S. interest rates, but signalled no pick-up in the pace of tightening.
* Proposes dividend of 1.60 eur/shr vs Rtrs poll avg 1.54 eur