UPDATE 2-Iceland lifts capital controls, ending years of economic isolation
* Fears that Icelandic economy could overheat (Adds currency movement, background, quote)
June 11 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ADF GROUP INC Q1 STEEL CAD 0.01 0.01 0.00 -- -- -- H & R BLOCK INC Q4 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD 3.23 3.24 0.01 2491.5 2563.0 71.5 MEDICAL ACTION INDS INC Q4 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.06 0.05 -0.01 -- -- -- NORTH WEST COMPANY INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS CAD 0.30 0.26 -0.04 382.2 376.3 -5.9 SIGMA DESIGNS INC Q1 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD -0.15 -0.14 0.01 36.9 36.9 -0.1 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Amex signs deal with Stellar Africa Gold to acquire 100% of their Eastmain River Properties
FRANKFURT, March 14 Dublin is Bank of America's default option for a new base within the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, but other centres are on the table and no decision has yet been made, an executive said in Germany on Tuesday.