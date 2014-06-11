June 11 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ADF GROUP INC Q1 STEEL CAD 0.01 0.01 0.00 -- -- -- H & R BLOCK INC Q4 FINANCIAL SERVICES USD 3.23 3.24 0.01 2491.5 2563.0 71.5 MEDICAL ACTION INDS INC Q4 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.06 0.05 -0.01 -- -- -- NORTH WEST COMPANY INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS CAD 0.30 0.26 -0.04 382.2 376.3 -5.9 SIGMA DESIGNS INC Q1 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD -0.15 -0.14 0.01 36.9 36.9 -0.1 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)