Iceland's Kaupthing to sell part of Arion stake for more than $450 mln
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
June 17 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ADOBE SYSTEMS INC Q2 OTHER COMPUTERS USD 0.30 0.37 0.07 1027.8 1068.2 40.4 ASHTEAD GROUP PLC Q4 INDUSTRIAL SERVICES BPN 8.10 -- -- 389.8 384.9 -4.9 FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 1.25 1.25 0.00 230.7 231.8 1.1 ISLE OF CAPRIS CASINOS I Q4 LEISURE USD 0.22 0.34 0.12 258.6 260.8 2.2 JOHN WILEY & SONS INC Q4 COMMUNICATIONS USD 0.68 0.77 0.09 445.3 457.1 11.8 LA-Z-BOY INC Q4 HOME FURNISHINGS USD 0.32 0.33 0.01 368.1 353.0 -15.1 NEOPHOTONICS CORP Q1 UNDESIGNATED TECHNOLOGY USD -0.30 -- -- 68.1 68.2 0.1 SHANDA GAMES LTD Q1 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD -- -- -- 189.4 161.3 -28.1 YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLD Q1 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD -0.24 -0.35 -0.11 464.0 432.2 -31.8 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
SINGAPORE, March 20 Chicago wheat hit its highest in a week on Monday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and concerns over a lack of moisture for the U.S. winter crop. Corn and soybean prices rose in early Asian trade, although gains were limited by bumper South American supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Dry weather for hard red winter wheat growing regions in the United States is supporting wheat prices with forecast rains later this week unlikely to provide much moisture, analy
