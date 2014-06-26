June 26 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Thursday. This list shows whether they beat, met, or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ACCENTURE PLC Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 1.21 1.26 0.05 7546.5 7735.6 189.2 ARTS WAY MANUFACTURING Q2 MACHINERY USD 0.15 0.06 -0.09 -- -- -- CONAGRA FOOD INC Q4 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.55 0.55 0.00 4400.8 4436.8 36.0 EMPIRE CO 'A' Q4 RETAILING - FOODS CAD 1.29 1.42 0.13 5951.7 5937.5 -14.2 LENNAR CORPORATION Q2 HOME BUILDING USD 0.51 0.61 0.10 1680.3 1818.8 138.5 MCCORMICK & CO INC Q2 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.62 0.64 0.02 1041.6 1033.4 -8.2 METHODE ELECTRONICS INC Q4 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.53 0.49 -0.04 198.4 224.9 26.5 NIKE INC Q4 CLOTHING USD 0.75 0.78 0.03 7340.7 7425.0 84.3 PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP Q2 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.34 0.37 0.03 78.5 80.8 2.4 SCHNITZER STEEL INDS Q3 STEEL USD 0.08 0.16 0.08 650.2 637.8 -12.4 SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 'B' Q3 COMMUNICATIONS CAD 0.49 0.47 -0.02 1359.2 1342.0 -17.2 SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 'B' Q3 COMMUNICATIONS CAD 0.48 0.47 -0.01 1348.3 1342.0 -6.3 STEELCASE INC-CL A Q1 OFFICE PRODUCTS USD 0.16 0.12 -0.04 728.7 732.1 3.4 WINNEBAGO INDS INC Q3 RECREATIONAL VEHICLES USD 0.39 0.42 0.03 248.6 247.8 -0.9 WORTHINGTON INDS INC Q4 METAL FABRICATORS & DIST USD 0.67 0.61 -0.06 841.2 891.0 49.8 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)