June 27 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met, or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AZZ INC Q1 OIL USD 0.54 0.58 0.04 191.4 216.1 24.8 COMMERCIAL METALS CO Q3 STEEL USD 0.29 0.20 -0.09 1851.9 1804.8 -47.1 FINISH LINE INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.21 0.28 0.07 394.5 406.5 12.1 KB HOME Q2 HOME BUILDING USD 0.19 0.27 0.08 563.1 565.0 1.9 LUCAS ENERGY INC Q4 OIL USD -0.04 -0.04 0.00 1.3 1.2 -0.2 NEWSTRIKE CAPITAL INC Q3 FINANCIAL SERVICES CAD -0.01 -0.03 -0.02 -- -- -- TERRACE ENERGY CORP Q1 OIL CAD 0.02 -- -- 6.2 2.8 -3.4