COLOMBO Feb 22 Group results of Sri Lanka
Telecom for the quarter ended December 31, 2011,
released on Wednesday:
(millions of rupees unless otherwise stated)
Q4 2011 Q4 2010
Net profit/(loss) 1,286 1,542
Earnings/(loss)
per share rupees 0.71 0.85
Revenue 13,467 12,913
NOTE - Results are rounded up. Sri Lanka Telecom is the
country's fifth largest listed firm by market capitalisation,
its biggest fixed line phone operator and also has mobile
operator Mobitel Sri Lanka Telecom. A majority of its shares are
owned by the government, followed by Malaysia's Maxis group.
($1=118.250 Sri Lankan rupees)
