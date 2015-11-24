* Goldman, Morgan Stanley and Carnegie picked to lead listing

* Resurs may be worth around 13 bln crowns ($1.5 billion)

* Listing would be latest in Sweden's expanding financial sector

By Sven Nordenstam

STOCKHOLM, Nov 24 Private equity firm Nordic Capital has picked banks to lead a stock market listing of Swedish banking and insurance group Resurs Holding, planned for the first half of 2016, sources familiar with the matter said.

Based on the valuations of listed peers, Resurs may be worth around 13 billion Swedish crowns ($1.5 billion), Reuters calculations show.

The sources said Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Carnegie had been picked to lead the listing, set to be the latest in Sweden's fast-growing financial services sector where smaller banks like Resurs are carving out niches beside the four large Swedish banks.

The sources declined to be identified because details of the plans are not yet public, though Resurs has said it and its owners are exploring strategic options including a listing. Nordic Capital and Resurs declined to comment, whereas the banks either declined to comment or did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The financial services sector has been growing rapidly in Sweden since the 1990s, helped by the rise of online banking which cuts the costs of operating by reducing the need for branches.

Large banks have also been squeezed by stricter regulatory capital requirements, particularly onerous for those deemed systematically important, like Nordea, Handelsbanken , SEB and Swedbank.

Meanwhile, niche banks like Resurs that still offer at least some positive interest rate on deposits, compared with zero or close to zero at traditional banks, are attracting more money which they can lend out at higher rates.

So far in 2015 there have been three Swedish listings in the financial sector: Nordax, Collector and Hoist Finance.

Excluding Collector, whose shares have more than doubled since listing in June, financial services firms like Nordnet , Avanza, Nordax and Hoist trade at an average price earnings ratio of around 20 based on past year's earnings, Reuters data show.

Applying that multiple to Resurs' earnings of roughly 640 million Swedish crowns in the year to June 30, including Norway's yA Bank which Resurs bought for 1.6 billion crowns this year, would yield a value of around 13 billion crowns for Resurs.

Nordic Capital bought the majority of Resurs in 2012. Since then, it has expanded through a number of acquisitions. Including yA bank, it employs around 730 staff and has a loan portfolio of roughly 18 billion crowns. ($1 = 8.6977 Swedish crowns) (Editing by Alistair Scrutton and David Holmes)