STOCKHOLM, April 18 The owners of Resurs Holding will offer shares in the Swedish banking group at 50 to 60 crowns apiece, meaning it gets a market capitalisation of 10-12 billion crowns ($1.23-1.48 bln) as it is listed on the Stockholm bourse, Resurs said on Monday.

Resurs, majority-owned by private equity firm Nordic Capital, said up to 86.02 million existing shares would be sold in the offering, meaning up to 43 percent of all shares in Resurs.

"An IPO is an important milestone for Resurs and it will increase our ability to attract customers and recruit employees," CEO Kenneth Nilsson said in a statement.

"We are in an excellent position to continue our profitable growth path by replicating our Swedish business model across the Nordic region."

Resurs said one additional cornerstone investor, Catella Fondforvaltning, had committed to buy a 2.5 percent stake in the company, on top of three such investors Resurs named earlier this month as it said it aimed for a market listing in the second quarter.

In all, the cornerstone investors have committed to buy 14 percent of Resurs ahead of Apr 29, the first trading day in shares. Carnegie, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are leading the offering.

Resurs is set to become the biggest company to list in Stockholm so far this year. Volatile equity markets have meant a tepid start for IPOs compared to last year. ($1 = 8.1353 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)