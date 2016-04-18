STOCKHOLM, April 18 The owners of Resurs Holding
will offer shares in the Swedish banking group at 50 to 60
crowns apiece, meaning it gets a market capitalisation of 10-12
billion crowns ($1.23-1.48 bln) as it is listed on the Stockholm
bourse, Resurs said on Monday.
Resurs, majority-owned by private equity firm Nordic
Capital, said up to 86.02 million existing shares would be sold
in the offering, meaning up to 43 percent of all shares in
Resurs.
"An IPO is an important milestone for Resurs and it will
increase our ability to attract customers and recruit
employees," CEO Kenneth Nilsson said in a statement.
"We are in an excellent position to continue our profitable
growth path by replicating our Swedish business model across the
Nordic region."
Resurs said one additional cornerstone investor, Catella
Fondforvaltning, had committed to buy a 2.5 percent stake in the
company, on top of three such investors Resurs named earlier
this month as it said it aimed for a market listing in the
second quarter.
In all, the cornerstone investors have committed to buy 14
percent of Resurs ahead of Apr 29, the first trading day in
shares. Carnegie, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are leading
the offering.
Resurs is set to become the biggest company to list in
Stockholm so far this year. Volatile equity markets have meant a
tepid start for IPOs compared to last year.
($1 = 8.1353 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)