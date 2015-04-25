WASHINGTON, April 25 Retail clothing chain
Abercrombie & Fitch will end by July its "sexualized marketing,"
after years of blanketing its web sites, store windows and
shopping bags with photos of half-naked men, according to the
Washington Post.
It will also stop using shirtless models or lifeguards at
events and store openings for both the Abercrombie & Fitch and
the Hollister brands, the newspaper reported late Friday, citing
an announcement.
Rather than call its staff "models," the teen-focused
retailer will refer to employees as "brand representatives," and
it will no longer hire workers based on "body type or physical
attractiveness," as well.
Abercrombie & Fitch had come under fire in recent years for
its strict dress code and sexualized marketing, and has been in
a Supreme Court case for denying a Muslim woman a job because of
her head scarf.
The changes come as the company faces slumping sales, as
teens increasingly move away from the brand, according to the
Washington Post.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert)