BRIEF-Banc Of California reaches cooperation agreement with Legion Partners
* Banc Of California reaches cooperation agreement with legion partners asset management
(Updates to add Gap Inc results)
May 8 Click on link.reuters.com/wyq29v for a table that compares U.S. retailers' reported April same-store sales with analysts' estimates published by Thomson Reuters.
(Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Banc Of California reaches cooperation agreement with legion partners asset management
* The ensign group announces sale-leaseback transaction with mainstreet health investments inc.
* Hawaiian telcom reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results