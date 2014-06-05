GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar crunched, bonds boosted as Fed goes gradual
* Dollar lower across the board in Asia, weakness could be lengthy
(Adds Gap Inc)
June 5 Click on link.reuters.com/xyn89v for a table that compares U.S. retailers' reported May same-store sales with analysts' estimates published by Thomson Reuters. (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Dollar lower across the board in Asia, weakness could be lengthy
MEXICO CITY, March 15 At least eight people were injured on Wednesday by explosion at a Pemex fuel storage and distribution facility near the state-owned oil company's Salamanca refinery, in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, Pemex said on Twitter.
* Consumer say impact likely short-lived (Adds Nike comment, online reaction)